Arsenal reach decision on selling Martin Zubimendi to Real Madrid in January

Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

A report in England has responded to claims from Spain that Arsenal are selling Martin Zubimendi to Real Madrid in January.

Arsenal’s squad, at least as far as the defence and midfield goes, is the envy of every other Premier League side right now.

Declan Rice is an automatic starter in the middle when fit, and with Martin Odegaard back to his best and locking up the No 10 role, there’s only one other position to fill in central areas.

At present, Mikel Arteta is choosing between new signing Bruno Guimaraes and Myles Lewis-Skelly. The end result is opportunities for Zubimendi have been in frustratingly short supply.

He’s yet to start a Premier League match this season, and his four substitute appearances in the league have totalled just 63 minutes.

That’s led to claims out of Spain regarding a winter window switch to Real Madrid, who remain long-term admirers of the World Cup winner.

Indeed, El Confidencial journalist Javi Roldan stated on X earlier this week: “Zubimendi is going to be Madrid’s signing in the winter window.

“And, without being a great footballer, he’s going to be a great signing.”

Arsenal reach decision on selling Martin Zubimendi to Real Madrid

But per the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal have no intention of selling Zubimendi to Los Blancos mid-season, despite the player’s apparent unhappiness with his reduced game-time.

O’Rourke explained: ‘Arsenal have no intention of cashing in on midfielder Martin Zubimendi in January, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Spanish star is understood to be “unhappy” with his lack of involvement so far this season, having started on the bench in every game so far.

‘However, the Gunners have no intention of trying to push the 27-year-old out of the door this winter, despite his discontent at the moment.

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‘Sources say that Mikel Arteta is keen to keep his entire squad intact for the full campaign, as the club bid to compete for trophies on multiple fronts.

‘The boss believes that Zubimendi is likely to become more involved as the season progresses, and still intends to utilise the former Real Sociedad man.’