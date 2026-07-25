Arsenal reach decision on who to sign if Newcastle reject new Bruno Guimaraes bid

Arsenal are primed to bid £70m for Bruno Guimaraes, but if Newcastle say no and the Gunners call it quits, a report has revealed who they’ll turn to.

Arsenal are determined to succeed in their pursuit of Newcastle skipper Guimaraes, despite already seeing two unofficial bids knocked back.

Offers worth £55m and £65m were given short shrift by the Magpies, who have no intention of selling. Even if that stance changes, Newcastle are understood to value Guimaraes in the £90m-£100m bracket.

Arsenal are refusing to go away, however, with multiple sources over the past few days confirming a new and improved bid worth £70m will be lodged. This time, the bid will be an official one and not made verbally or through intermediaries and agents.

However, both Fabrizio Romano and The Chronicle’s Lee Ryder have strongly suggested Newcastle will reject the bid.

What’s more, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk spoke with sources at Newcastle who delivered an emphatic verdict on the upcoming offer.

They stated Arsenal’s imminent bid is “not welcome, not wanted and will not be accepted.”

Accordingly, the Gunners may have to switch targets to ensure Mikel Arteta freshens up his midfield ranks.

And per the latest from CaughtOffside, the player they’ll fix their gaze on is Alex Scott of Bournemouth.

Arsenal want Alex Scott if Newcastle keep Bruno Guimaraes

The report claimed it’s already been ‘decided’ at the Emirates that Scott, 22, is the one they’ll move for if Newcastle retain Guimaraes.

Of course, Guimaraes – who has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners – remains the top target, but Scott has now been installed as the primary back-up.

The Gunners might not find that deal particularly easy to make either.

Arsenal have already seen an approach for Scott knocked back earlier this summer. And despite Scott since refusing to sign a new contract with the Cherries, Bournemouth are adamant they won’t sell ahead of their first ever European campaign.

That stance hasn’t stopped potential buyers from testing their resolve, however. Earlier this week, Ben Jacobs revealed Chelsea tried and failed to sign Scott by way of a hefty £64m bid.

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He wrote on X: ‘Chelsea are exploring the midfield market after seeing a £64m bid for Alex Scott rejected, as exclusively revealed.

‘Another midfielder arriving is not a guarantee Enzo Fernandez will be sold.

‘#CFC remain open to Fernandez signing a new contract, but if the club’s £120m valuation met an exit is possible this summer.’

If Arsenal do fail to sign Guimaraes and turn to Scott as CaughtOffside state they will, it’s already crystal clear they’ll have to offer a lot more than £64m to change Bournemouth’s mind.

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