Arsenal react after Julian Alvarez camp propose Barcelona clause in potential agreement

Arsenal are willing to accept a clause that would allow Julian Alvarez to move to Barcelona at a later date, according to a report, as the Gunners eye a blockbuster deal for the Atletico Madrid striker.

With Atletico adamant about not selling Alvarez to Barcelona before the summer transfer window closes next week, Arsenal are very much in the race for the Argentina international striker’s signature.

Alvarez’s dream is to join Barcelona, who themselves remain keen on a deal for the former Manchester City striker.

However, Atletico have publicly and privately maintained that no deal will happen with Barcelona.

This has opened the door for Arsenal to pounce, with the Premier League champions having long been keen on Alvarez.

Arsenal are aware that Alvarez’s preference is to move to Barcelona, but the north London club are still ready to sign the striker.

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It has now been reported by TEAMtalk that Alvarez’s camp are willing to strike a deal with Arsenal, as long as there is a clause in place that allows him to move to Barcelona in the future.

Interestingly, Arsenal, who reached the final of the Champions League last season, are willing to accept such a deal, as long as it suits them financially.

Arsenal willing to accept Julian Alvarez Barcelona clause proposal

The report in the reliable transfer news outlet has stated: ‘We can reveal that Alvarez’s camp have floated the idea of including a future release clause or Barcelona-specific mechanism in any prospective Arsenal agreement, which would allow the striker to leave for Camp Nou at a later date.

‘The proposal would obviously have to protect Arsenal’s interests given the significant investment required to sign Alvarez.

‘Arsenal would want to receive substantially more than they paid should such a clause be triggered, and TEAMtalk understands the Gunners would consider the possibility if the right structure could be agreed.

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‘It provides another potential route for Alvarez to join Arsenal while preserving his long-term ambition of playing for Barcelona.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said this week that Arsenal are ready to go big for Alvarez, should the striker indicate his willingness to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Romano said on the Market Madness podcast: “I think Arsenal’s strategy is very clear, and it’s been clear now for almost one week, since last Friday, there was a meeting in London between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal are very clear on their position.

“They would be ready to do business with Atletico Madrid.

“The two clubs also share a very good relationship.

“So, financially, my understanding is that Arsenal would be ready to try and ready to reach an agreement with Atlético Madrid.

“So that would still require a negotiation.”

Romano added: “My expectation is for an agreement club-to-club to happen if Julian Alvarez decides to open doors.

“As of now, this could change any minute.

“But as of now, as of today, there is still no indication from Julian Alvarez, his agents, his family to change his mind and then go to Arsenal.

“So Arsenal are waiting.”

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