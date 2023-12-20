Arsenal ready to ‘block’ Chelsea transfer with Arteta refusing to sanction ‘frustrated’ star’s exit

Aaron Ramsdale has been used in a back-up role this season.

Arsenal won’t allow Chelsea-linked Aaron Ramsdale to leave the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The England international went into the new campaign as the Gunners’ undisputed number one despite Mikel Arteta deciding to bring in David Raya from Brentford as competition.

However, just four matches into the Premier League season, Ramsdale was replaced as number one by Raya with Arteta deciding to switch goalkeepers despite the former Sheffield United stopper not making any major mistakes.

Ramsdale has made one further Premier League appearance since, which was against Brentford, with Raya unable to play against his parent club, while he has also been used in the League Cup and started in their dead rubber Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven last week.

There has been speculation that Ramsdale could look for a way out of Arsenal in the January transfer window as he searches for more game time with Chelsea one of the rumoured potential destinations.

But Football Insider claims that Arsenal ‘plan to block’ a move to Chelsea or to any other club in the winter as they want two top-class goalkeepers at the club.

Ramsdale is ‘not likely to make the switch to Stamford Bridge in January’ despite the 25-year-old being ‘frustrated with his situation’ at the Premier League club.

Arsenal boss Arteta is ‘keen to keep two top-class shot-stoppers at the club and is also reluctant to strengthen a London rival by allowing Ramsdale to depart’.

There have been suggestions that the competition could have caused friction between Ramsdale and Raya but goalkeepers have denied that.

Asked if the battle between him and Ramsdale has made him better, Raya said earlier this week: “Of course, and I think I have made him a better goalkeeper.

“I think that battle – I wouldn’t say battle, it’s just pushing each other in training, trying to help each other.

“If we see with each other when we are training that we can help each other, that’s how we are and that’s how we do. That’s the GK union that from the outside that you see.

“He is a top, top goalkeeper and a top, top team-mate. I hope he can say the same about me! We are team-mates, we are fighting for one position.”

