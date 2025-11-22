Arsenal ‘will be ready’ to pounce for Juventus star as contract talks continue to stall

Arsenal ‘will be ready’ to sign Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz as his contract talks continue to stall at the Serie A club, according to reports.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been credited with interest in Yildiz over the last six months with the Turkey international impressing for Juventus.

The 20-year-old has scored 19 goals in 98 appearances since bursting onto the scene for the Old Lady in the 2023-24 campaign.

The attacking midfielder has contributed three goals and four assists in 14 matches in all competitions this term, while he has scored three goals in his last three caps for Turkey.

Yildiz is one of Europe’s best young attackers and there is expected to be a number of clubs knocking on the door in the new year if Juventus continue to struggle to tie him down to a new deal.

With contract talks stalling, Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke insists Arsenal will be part of the conversation if there is any chance he leaves in 2026.

READ: The two ridiculous Arsenal facts which sum up Arteta contract transformation inspired by Liverpool ‘goal’

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “They’ll (the interested clubs) be right across this situation with Yildiz and his contract situation at Juventus if no new deal can be agreed with the Italian giants.

“I’m sure Arsenal will be ready to make a move for the highly rated attacking player as well. He’s regarded as one hottest young properties in European football.

“He’s done so well for Juventus that he’s come onto the radar of a number of top clubs, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid have all been credited with an interest in Yildiz.

“That’s why Juventus are so keen to try and sort out his future and give him improved terms. He’s under contract in Turin until 2029, but they want to give him an improved deal just to reflect his importance to the team right now.

“Obviously nothing’s been agreed as yet, and if there’s any green light or doors open for any of his interested parties, I’m sure that those clubs will be ready to make a move for Yildiz.

“As I said, he’s a potential star in the making and these top clubs would love the opportunity to try and prise him away from Juventus.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal v Tottenham, Manchester City, Garnacho, Farke, Milan, Sheffield derby

👉 Arsenal vs Tottenham: Five predictions ahead of the North London Derby from Wright et al.

👉 Real Madrid ‘prepare’ £132m offer to Arsenal star with ‘clear conviction’ amid Vini Jr, Rodrygo links

Daily Mail journalist Isaan Khan has revealed what plans Arsenal have for the upcoming January transfer window.

Khan wrote: ‘After spending around £250million in the summer, Arsenal’s January window is shaping up to be more reactive than proactive.

‘If the right offer arrives for a fringe player, the north London club would consider it, but the overarching expectation is that 95 per cent of the current squad will remain unchanged.

‘There are, however, a few scenarios being monitored internally. Ethan Nwaneri – who signed a long-term contract in the summer but has yet to start a league game this season – could be considered for a loan move. The club are conscious that the 18-year-old needs consistent senior minutes to continue his development, and January may offer an opportunity if the right environment becomes available.

‘If a significant offer arrives for Gabriel Martinelli, particularly from Saudi Arabia where there has been interest in the past, Arsenal would listen. Martinelli has slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of Noni Madueke and the form of Leandro Trossard, and after spending big last summer the Gunners are conscious of the need to recoup money from selling a first-team player.

‘Ben White’s situation is also one to monitor. Although he remains an important squad member, Arsenal have a plethora of full-back options and White has started just one league match in this campaign. The Gunners would be open to offers.

‘As things stand, though, the expectation is that he remains with further talks on his future next summer. His contract expires in 2028.’