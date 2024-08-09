Arsenal have reportedly told Marseille that they can sign Eddie Nketiah for around £26million after a season-long loan, with the French outfit given the choice of whether to pursue that deal.

Nketiah was reduced to a fringe role at the Emirates by the end of last season. Beyond November, the Englishman made just one league start, in a 2-1 loss to Fulham.

That he was dropped down the pecking order was due to the fact he failed to find the net after a hat-trick against Sheffield United in October, scoring just five league goals in the campaign.

With Arsenal’s desire to sign a new striker evident, Nketiah seems surplus to requirements, with Marseille after him.

It was recently reported that they had lodged a new bid for the striker, after apparently seeing a bid of approximately £23million turned down, because the Gunners wanted to make closer to £30million.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Arsenal transfer to be ‘completed at any moment’ as talks with Tottenham target ‘accelerate’

👉 Arsenal gutted as fierce rivals close path for star transfer, stopping Arteta leeching for top talents

👉 Four England snubs included: Premier League stars ready for huge 24/25 after full pre-season

It is unclear how much the latest bid was for, but it now seems a fee close to £23million is going to be enough for Arsenal, with transfer insider David Ornstein stating they are ready to sanction his exit, having proposed a deal worth approximately £26million to Marseille.

Indeed, he states the French outfit have been told they can have Nketiah on a season-long loan, with a buy obligation for a sum in that region.

It’s believed the striker has already said yes to a five-year deal with the French outfit.

As such, it is now Marseille’s choice regarding whether or not they want to proceed, but the finances seem good enough for them following recent bids in a similar region to the one they have been told to lodge.

What’s more, with Nketiah already on side, they know exactly what they need to do to ensure the transfer goes through.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta ‘hired pickpockets’ to teach players lesson after Arsenal star fights baseball-bat wielding thief