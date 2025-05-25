Arsenal ‘ready to sell’ £45m star amid ‘growing optimism’ one of Arteta’s best players ‘will remain’

Arsenal are now ‘ready to sell’ Gabriel Jesus in the summer transfer market as they look to make room in their squad for new arrivals, according to reports.

The Gunners will finish a third season in a row as Premier League runners-up after failing to get close to champions Liverpool in the second half of the campaign.

Arsenal had a good Champions League campaign, beating defending champions Real Madrid on their way to the semi-finals, but they ultimately end the season without a major trophy once again.

And now there is set to be a bit of upheaval in the summer transfer window with TBR Football claiming that Arsenal are ‘ready to sell’ Jesus as they look to bring in a new centre-forward.

It is understood that the ‘striker’s future at Arsenal is far from certain and he would have been sold had he not suffered such a significant injury — one that the club will help him return from’.

With Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi already earmarked as a new signing, Jorginho and Partey are out of contract in the summer transfer window and at least one of them is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano revealed at the end of April that Jorginho will leave the club but that Partey’s future was less certain after contract talks.

Speaking about Partey’s situation at the club this week, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “Yeah. In regards to Thomas, consistency-wise, it’s been his best season. I think the way he’s played, performed, his availability has been exceptional, and he’s a really important player for us.”

And now Football Insider‘s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke has revealed that there is “growing optimism” from inside Arsenal that they will get a new contract over the line with Partey.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “There’s growing optimism that a deal can be reached to see Partey remain at the Emirates.

“[Arteta] has come out and said that the Ghana International has been one of the best players for Arsenal this season, so he really wants him to stay at the club.

“It’ll probably be about the length of the contract… but there is confidence that Thomas Partey will remain at Arsenal.

“There is some interest elsewhere obviously, because if he does become available as a free agent there’ll be a lot of takers for Thomas Partey.

“There’s been talk that Atletico Madrid are interested, as well as a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia… I would expect there’s confidence that they can get that deal done.”