Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Arsenal.

According to reports, Arsenal are ‘ready to spend’ around £86m to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz this summer, while Fabrizio Romano has an update on their business.

Several high-profile reporters have stated in recent weeks that the Gunners could spend heavily in this summer’s transfer window.

Initially, it was assumed that Mikel Arteta‘s side may have to focus on exits to balance the books after spending a further £250m on signings last summer, but David Ornstein revealed at the start of this month that they could “exceed” this outlay in this window.

Ornstein explained: “The number nine position is interesting. A penny for the thoughts of Victor Gyokeres tonight, his first season, and he helped them to this final and then was put on the bench.

“Then the left-sided attack is a big priority for them, and they’ve been looking at it for a few years, and I think they may be the summer where they really go for something. They’ve got the options there.”

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Ornstein added: “They want a six/eight midfielder. They want to strengthen at right-back as well.

“So when you tally up what they’ve got to do, you could see that outlay in the market from last summer repeated or even exceeded.”

As Ornstein mentioned, Arsenal are likely to focus on strengthening their forward positions this summer and could sign a left winger and/or striker in this window.

And on Friday night, Ornstein revealed that the north London side had taken the first steps towards signing Club Brugge standout Christos Tzolis.

Ornstein revealed: ‘Sources believe a deal for the 24-year-old could be possible for around €40million (£34.5m, $46.3m).

‘A move for Tzolis would not impact Arsenal’s interest in recruiting Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers or an alternative target, as work continues to strengthen their attack.’

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Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal transfer ‘advancing’ as Mikel Arteta targets Kenan Yildiz

Romano later confirmed that Tzolis is on Arsenal’s radar, but he is only one of few targets as they “advance” towards signing Jeremy Monga from Leicester City.

Romano said on X: “Arsenal make initial approach for Christos Tzolis as potential new winger with contacts started on player/club side.

“He’s among options considered but not only one, Jeremy Monga remains separate deal for future and advancing.

“Rogers/Barcola & more remain top targets.”

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri, meanwhile, believes Yildiz is above all as Arsenal’s ‘dream’ target this summer, and they are ‘ready to spend’ £86m (100 million euros) to sign him.

Tavolieri claimed on X: ‘EXCL – Mikel Arteta considers Kenan Yildiz has a dream target !

‘Nothing advanced yet with World Cup ongoing but Arsenal wants to sign a key player at the left winger position and has a plan for the Turkish.

‘Gunners would be ready to spend around €100M for Yildiz.

‘Christos Tzolis considered as alternative option, as @David_Ornstein called.’

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