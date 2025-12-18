According to reports, Arsenal are ‘ready to spend’ during the winter transfer window as they have five ‘options’ on their list of potential targets.

The Gunners have been very active in the transfer market over the past few years as they have built a near-complete squad to challenge for trophies on several fronts.

Last season, injuries held Arsenal back as they fell short to Liverpool in the Premier League, but they made a statement in the summer transfer window to set up this season’s title challenge.

Mikel Arteta‘s side spent around £250m on signings in the summer to make sure they have quality options in every position. Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze were among their most notable additions.

This has contributed to Arsenal’s great start to the 2025/26 campaign, with their 18-game unbeaten run between August and December ensuring they are top of the Premier League table, well-placed to automatically qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and are still in the Carabao Cup.

Despite this, Arsenal have been somewhat unconvincing in recent weeks as they have dropped points against Sunderland, Chelsea and Aston Villa, while they were incredibly shaky in the 2-1 win against Wolves.

Arsenal’s injury issues have contributed to their recent dip, with a report from Caught Offside claiming they are now ‘ready to spend’ in next month’s window.

This is said to be because the Gunners are ‘concerned about injuries and squad depth’, with the club said to be ‘most likely to prioritise midfield and defence’.

Regarding defence, the report claims they have four ‘options’ on their list, including Liverpool target Marc Guehi ahead of the expiry of his current contract in 2026.

The report claims:

‘Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed me that Arsenal are big fans of talented young Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, while Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi could be a big-name option who comes into consideration. ‘Ousmane Diomande, also eyed by Chelsea and Palace, is another name Arsenal have been monitoring at centre-back, while they also appreciate Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown as a versatile option to fill in a few different positions in defence and midfield.’

It is also claimed that they ‘could turn to Ayyoub Bouaddi’ to solve their ‘midfield issues’, though he is also being targeted by Chelsea.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal are similarly concerned about midfield, with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi having to play so much football so far this season. One name at the top of their list for the moment is Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is also a target for Chelsea and other top clubs.’