Arsenal readying move for Harry Kane replica with ‘guarantee’ of goals for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are ready to move for Dusan Vlahovic, who they feel can be like Harry Kane

Arsenal are reportedly ‘readying a move’ to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic next summer, as they feel he is a ‘Harry Kane sort of player’ who will ‘guarantee goals’ for the side.

The Gunners were linked with a move for Vlahovic in January 2022, when he left Fiorentina for Juventus. Reports of their interest have remained bubbling since then, and are hotting up now.

Of late, it has been suggested he is their priority striker target, and now it seems they are prepared to pull the trigger.

Football Insider reports that Arsenal are ‘readying a move’ to sign Vlahovic in the summer of 2025. It was reiterated that he is their top target amid ‘concerns’ about their goal record.

The report states the north London outfit feel Vlahovic is a ‘Harry Kane type player’ who will ‘guarantee goals’ for Mikel Arteta’s side.

It follows reports a cut-priced deal could be on the cards, with the Juventus man out of contract at the end of next season, and his contract potentially not being extended, meaning he could be open to a move.

Kane comparisons will excite the Gunners, as they would surely have liked to have had the former Tottenham man lining up for them, rather than their rivals, after he came through Arsenal’s academy but moved across north London.

Kane bagged 213 Premier League goals – the second most ever – before moving to Bayern Munich.

Vlahovic has reached 100 club goals to this point in his career, and at just 24, he has a lot of time ahead of him to continue banging them in for whichever club he represents.

At the moment, Arsenal are hopeful that is them, with the Serbian taking over from Kai Havertz up top if he moves to the Emirates soon.

