Arsenal have made “real contact” with the representatives of Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz, according to reports in Italy.

Yildiz has quickly established himself as one of the best wingers in Serie A, but Arsenal are reportedly ready to pounce amid stalling contract negotiations.

According to TuttoJuve, the Gunners have “asked for information”, while Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini says there are no negotiations with Juventus at present.

“There’s been real contact with Arsenal, that is, Arsenal have asked for information,” Balzarini said.

“It’s part of the game; there’s no negotiation, to be clear.

“But they have asked for information about this player who, in my opinion, could also do very well in the Premier League given his physical and technical characteristics.

“So it’s clear that after all this atmosphere here, a sort of halo is forming around the boy, a player who, understandably, may feel he deserves to play for a better team.”

Balzarini believes Yildiz is still likely to stay at Juventus, but insists the club must agree a new contract with the 20-year-old before the end of the season.

“I echo Giorgio Chiellini’s words, which were important when he said Yildiz will be at Juventus for many years.

“He is under contract until 2029, but the club must, in my opinion, reach an agreement with the player by the end of this season.

“Otherwise, you inevitably leave the door open to temptation from teams that have already made enquiries or are in the process of doing so.”

Yildiz’s contract standoff with Juventus

Contract talks between Yildiz and Juventus are stalling, and Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all reportedly keen to take advantage.

The Turkey international is tied down until 2029, but Juventus want to offer him a significant pay rise to reflect his growing importance.

A new deal would likely only add one year to his contract, but his yearly salary could leap from €1.7million to between €5-6million.

A January transfer feels very unlikely, but the summer could be interesting if no agreement is reached. If Yildiz is sold at the end of 2025/26, Juventus will demand at least €80m (£69.9m).

There is a genuine question over whether Arsenal’s interest is real, or whether this is a ploy to help Yildiz secure a bigger contract. The cynic in us says Arsenal’s name is being used to squeeze more money out of Juventus.

Do Arsenal need another winger?

Premier League leaders Arsenal signed Ebere Eze and Noni Madueke in the summer, though neither is a natural left winger.

With Bukayo Saka nailed on for the right (Madueke’s preferred role) and Martin Odegaard playing centrally (Eze’s preferred role), both new signings have featured from the left and will likely continue to do so.

That competition has also pushed Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli to improve.

So, on paper, Mikel Arteta has the numbers and doesn’t need another winger. But Yildiz would arguably become Arsenal’s best option on the left immediately, and at 20 years old with elite potential, he would be an extraordinary signing.

He would not join unless one of Martinelli or Trossard is sold.

Trossard, who has four goals and three assists in 11 Premier League games this season, is out of contract in 2027. At 31, Arsenal could be open to selling him next summer to avoid losing him for free.

Martinelli is also contracted until 2027 (with an option to extend to 2028) and could command a significant fee without weakening the squad.

Arsenal were open to selling Martinelli in the summer and could use the funds to move for Yildiz – or even offer Martinelli to Juventus as part of the deal.