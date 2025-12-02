Real Madrid have put an offer down for Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice as they look to make the England international their ‘next Galatico’, according to reports.

The Gunners have been in brilliant form so far this season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently top of the Premier League after 13 matches.

Arsenal are still five points clear at the top of the Premier League despite their 1-1 draw against Chelsea over the weekend, while they are also top of the Champions League table with a perfect five wins from five.

One of the big factors in their success this season has been the performances of Rice with the midfielder contributing two goals and five assists 20 appearances in all competitions.

When asked if Rice could win the Ballon d’Or ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea, Arteta replied: “I hope so. That would mean that we have won a lot.

“Normally it goes very much related to (trophies). Again, I think he was immense the other day. I think he’s been immense since the start of the season. He’s an incredible and crucial player for us.”

His form has not gone unnoticed outside of the Premier League with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that Arsenal ‘already have an offer of around 150 million euros on the table’ from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

It is understood that the Spanish outfit ‘want to sign the Arsenal midfielder as its next Galactico and bolster its midfield with a top-level defensive and creative player’.

Fichajes, who don’t have the best hit rate on transfer stories, insist that Real Madrid ‘could include player exchanges to facilitate Rice’s departure’ with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham named as potential options.

The report adds: ‘His profile fits perfectly with Real Madrid’s philosophy and he could make a difference in high-level matches, both in La Liga and the Champions League.

‘Real Madrid is moving forward with determination, aware of the difficulty, but willing to make an economic and strategic effort to finalise the signing of Declan Rice as their next Galactico.’

Arsenal legend Martin Keown recently hailed Rice for his “most complete performance” as the Gunners beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in the Champions League on November 26.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Keown hailed Rice’s display, he said: “He was galloping around that pitch. It was as if they gave him the keys to the city.

“It was the most complete performance that I’ve seen this young man play.”