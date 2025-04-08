You’ll recall Thierry Henry’s goal at the Bernabeu – but what about the 10 Arsenal team-mates that helped beat Real Madrid that night in 2006?

Arsenal meet Real Madrid tonight for only the third time in the Champions League. The Gunners will happily take a repeat of their 2006 tie…

Arsene Wenger took an under-strength squad to the Bernabeu where Arsenal were good value for a 1-0 triumph.

The winning goal was a piece of magic from Henry, taking the ball in centre-circle before shrugging off four challenges and slotting past Iker Casillas.

Can you recall the 10 behind the Gunners icon?

