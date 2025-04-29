Real Madrid have made their first approach to sign Arsenal centre-back William Saliba in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been in brilliant form over the past couple of seasons for the Gunners and has helped Arsenal consistently challenge at the top of the Premier League.

Saliba’s central defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes – who was recently sidelined for the rest of the season by injury – has become one of, if not the best, in the Premier League.

And the France international’s performances have attracted interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, who Arsenal overcame emphatically in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Gunners produced two wonderful displays to beat the La Liga side 5-1 on aggregate and set up a Champions League semi-final tie against French outfit Paris Saint-Germain, who they play in the first leg on Tuesday.

Regardless, Real Madrid are keen on signing Saliba in the summer transfer window and it’s a transfer that could be edging slightly closer.

Spanish newspaper Marca are reporting that Saliba is now the ‘chosen one’ at Real Madrid to come in as their new centre-back in the summer transfer window.

The report adds:

‘The French international appears to be Real Madrid ‘s choice to captain the Whites’ defense starting next season. ‘Madrid knows it, the player knows it, and Arsenal knows it. With things still at stake— the Champions League for the Londoners and La Liga for Real Madrid —the exchange of messages is done in a lukewarm and discreet manner, but Florentino seems willing to roll up his sleeves to bring to the Bernabéu the man who many currently consider the best center back on the market.

