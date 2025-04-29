Real Madrid make first ‘discreet’ approach for ‘chosen one’ at Arsenal amid PL ‘breeding ground’ claim
Real Madrid have made their first approach to sign Arsenal centre-back William Saliba in the summer transfer window, according to reports.
The Frenchman has been in brilliant form over the past couple of seasons for the Gunners and has helped Arsenal consistently challenge at the top of the Premier League.
Saliba’s central defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes – who was recently sidelined for the rest of the season by injury – has become one of, if not the best, in the Premier League.
And the France international’s performances have attracted interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, who Arsenal overcame emphatically in the Champions League quarter-finals.
The Gunners produced two wonderful displays to beat the La Liga side 5-1 on aggregate and set up a Champions League semi-final tie against French outfit Paris Saint-Germain, who they play in the first leg on Tuesday.
Regardless, Real Madrid are keen on signing Saliba in the summer transfer window and it’s a transfer that could be edging slightly closer.
Spanish newspaper Marca are reporting that Saliba is now the ‘chosen one’ at Real Madrid to come in as their new centre-back in the summer transfer window.
The report adds:
‘The French international appears to be Real Madrid ‘s choice to captain the Whites’ defense starting next season.
‘Madrid knows it, the player knows it, and Arsenal knows it. With things still at stake— the Champions League for the Londoners and La Liga for Real Madrid —the exchange of messages is done in a lukewarm and discreet manner, but Florentino seems willing to roll up his sleeves to bring to the Bernabéu the man who many currently consider the best center back on the market.
‘Huijsen is also an option, of course, but Saliba has been on Juni Calafat’s agenda for a long time. He and Akanji, [Man] City’s Swiss Army knife, who also wouldn’t mind leaving Guardiola , even if he can no longer fulfill the wishes of Carlo Ancelotti, who was the one who put his name on the table.
‘Akanji, Saliba, and McAlister and Tonalli for the central midfield because Zubimendi doesn’t seem to have been even close since his agreement, specifically with Arsenal, is taken for granted everywhere.
‘We told you about it here a couple of weeks ago, although others will tell you in a few days. The Premier League will be Real Madrid ‘s breeding ground for rebuilding.
‘The French accent will continue to coexist in the Valdebebas dressing room . And Xabi Alonso could have the raw material that the next Brazil coach lacked to make a good basket.’