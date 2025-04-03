Real Madrid ‘fear’ key star will miss CL quarter-final first leg vs Arsenal after ‘threatening gesture’

In a potential boost for Arsenal, Real Madrid ‘fear’ one star will miss next week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Arsenal will be the underdogs against Real Madrid in the next round of the Champions League, but Carlo Ancelotti could be without one of his key players for the first leg.

Last month, UEFA launched an investigation after Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Ceballos were accused of “indecent conduct” after Real Madrid edged out Atletico Madrid on penalties to progress in the Champions League.

Rudiger appeared to make a throat-splitting gesture during Real Madrid’s celebrations, but Ancelotti insisted his players “didn’t do anything wrong”.

“We are confident on UEFA investigation. We wait for verdict, but our players didn’t do anything wrong’,” Ancelotti said.

“We are confident in UEFA’s verdict as the players had just celebrated, that’s it.”

READ: Liverpool top Premier League winners, forcing hamstrung Arsenal onto losers list



A report from Spanish outlet Marca claims Real Madrid ‘will learn UEFA’s decision on Friday’ and they ‘fear’ Rudiger ‘could be banned for one match’. If this happens, he will not be available for the first leg against Arsenal next Tuesday.

‘Vinicius, Mbappe, Ceballos, and especially Rüdiger, and their actions following their European Cup quarterfinals, are under observation and analysis. ‘The allegations presented by Atletico Madrid to the case opened by UEFA for the throwing of objects onto the pitch reflected what Real Madrid players had done, so it was decided to open a case against the Real Madrid players.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Top striker ‘says I do’ to Berta as Arsenal ‘advantage’ becomes clear with Man Utd interest only ‘tepid’

👉 Arsenal ‘willing to make a strong bid’ for Man Utd flop as Berta looks to complete deal ‘ASAP’

👉 Arsenal ‘fear’ their ‘dream’ summer target ‘will join’ Liverpool as they ‘work on alternatives’

‘The first three players will receive a fine, and if we look at similar decisions made in recent months, they could receive a one-match ban, but it will be suspended in case similar behavior is repeated over a period of time, which is usually a year. ‘Rüdiger’s case is different. His gesture was not well received and was considered threatening. It could all come down to something similar, i.e., a fine and a deferred suspension, but it doesn’t seem that clear. His presence against Arsenal is in doubt.’

Arsenal also have problems, though. On Thursday afternoon, the club confirmed Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the rest of this season after picking up a hamstring injury against Fulham on Tuesday night.

“Further to being substituted during our match against Fulham on Tuesday, we can confirm that Gabriel Magalhaes has sustained a hamstring injury which requires surgery.

“Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season.

“Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”