Arsenal defender Gabriel, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid are planning to raid Arsenal for Gabriel Magalhaes, according to a report, which has also revealed how much the Gunners want for their star defender.

Madrid are in the market for a new defender, with both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at the end of the season.

While Alaba is set to leave Real Madrid as a free agent, there are reports that Rudiger will be handed a 12-month extension.

However, there is still a need for Madrid to look for a new centre-back, as Eder Militao has had injury problems and Raul Asensio has not always impressed.

Dean Huijsen joined Madrid from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025 and will be at Estadio Bernabeu for the long term, but the Spanish and European giants need another option in central defence.

According to Sports Boom, Madrid’s desire to sign a new centre-back has led them to Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes.

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The report has claimed that Madrid had a ‘discreet pulse-checking’ move for Gabriel in the winter transfer window turned down by Arsenal.

However, that has not dampened Los Blancos’ desire for the Brazil international defender.

Arsenal stance on selling Gabriel to Real Madrid

Sports Boom has stated: ‘Real Madrid have placed Gabriel at the top of their shortlist to renew the ageing rotation in the defensive line and find a long-term leader.’

Madrid, who are nine points behind leaders Barcelona in second place in LaLiga at the moment, are said to be ‘quietly monitoring the player’s situation and could knock on Arsenal’s door in the summer months’.

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Arsenal are adamant that they will not sell the 28-year-old, with the report adding that ‘the transfer fee expected to be demanded for Gabriel is between €100 million and €110 million’ (up to £95.3m).

The left-footed centre-back has been at Arsenal since 2020 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2029.

Gabriel signed a new deal with Arsenal in June 2025, and said at the time: “I arrived here as a young player and after almost five years I’m so happy and I’ve learned a lot.

“I’m so proud of myself, it’s an amazing journey, and I’m so happy to continue it.

“I hope I win some trophies with this club, because I love this club and my family loves the club, too.

“Arsenal is an amazing club and I’m so proud to sign a new contract.

“I love this club, I love the supporters, my teammates, I love this stadium. I’m so proud and thank you for all the support. We continue together for the future.”

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