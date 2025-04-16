Real Madrid insider ‘freaking out’ over leaked line-up to face Arsenal in the Champions League

Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti will come up against each other on Wednesday.

A Real Madrid insider is “freaking out” about a leaked line-up that he has been sent ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against Arsenal.

The Gunners will take a healthy 3-0 lead to the Bernabeu on Wednesday night after Mikel Arteta’s side put in a brilliant performance to blow away Carlo Ancelotti’s men last week.

Two amazing Declan Rice free-kicks and a Mikel Merino strike have put Arsenal in command of the quarter-final tie and Ancelotti will be putting a plan together to score at least three goals on Wednesday evening.

The Italian is likely to employ an attacking line-up as Real Madrid chase the tie but COPE‘s Real Madrid correspondent, Miguel Angel Diaz, was shocked at the starting XI that has been leaked to him.

Speaking on COPE’s El Partidazo, Diaz said: “I just received an eleven that I’m freaking out about.

“I don’t know if it will be the right one, but I get the message that tomorrow Madrid could play with Asencio at right back, Alaba at left back, Tchouameni and Rudiger, a central pairing; that Ceballos would play with Valverde in the double pivot, plus the four up front: Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius and Mbappe.”

READ: BREAKING: Man and son watch football match, Mbappe banned on eve of Arsenal clash, Amorim fired warning

Fellow COPE reporter, Paco Gonzalez, also gave his view on the apparent potential line-up, he said: “I’m a little surprised with the line-up Miguelito has given, very surprised.

“A message said that maybe there were three centre-backs, but then who would take the wings? You can say Valverde on the right wing as a wing-back, but it’s true that in these comebacks there are always some crazy line-ups.

“When Real Madrid came back from 5-1 down against Borussia Moenchengladbach, they played up front with Valdano, Santillana, Butragueno and Juanito, although Juanito had to drop back to midfield because there was no room up front .

“They were 2-0 up in the 70th minute, and he brought on Cholo, another striker , and took off a defender, and the other two goals came with Maceda up front.

“I don’t know the line-up he [Ancelotti] has in mind, and I don’t really believe Ceballos will play and Modric won’t.”

MORE REAL MADRID VS ARSENAL ON F365…

👉 How to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal without a TNT subscription

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal in Madrid, Amorim and Man Utd’s ‘focus’, Ange faces sack, Nkunku

👉 Real Madrid vs Arsenal prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reckons Arsenal have to avoid Real Madrid scoring first unless they want a nervy evening.

Speaking earlier this week, Ferdinand said: “If Madrid score first and there’s around half an hour to play… rah! My bum’s gonna be speaking for you lot [Arsenal]!

“I think Arsenal go through, trust me. I do. I think it’s going to be too much. Listen, I think Arsenal will go through. I think they’ve got too much.

“I think this Madrid team looked a bit disjointed the other day, the balance of the team and the squad hasn’t been right and they’ve been conceding goals left, right and centre.

“[Bukayo] Saka coming back was the big thing and it changed everything for Arsenal.

“If Saka is not there, I don’t think they would have won 3-0. But it is that and I think Arsenal are going to go through.”

READ NEXT: Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United might regret turning down January transfer offers