Bukayo Saka has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are ready to make an offer for Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka this summer after his performance in the Champions League, according to reports.

The Gunners’ season has been boosted by their success in the Champions League with Mikel Arteta’s men through to the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain after overcoming Real Madrid.

Arsenal. who are set to lose the Premier League title race to Liverpool this season, moved past Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The Gunners looked impressive in both legs with Saka missing a poor penalty in the second leg in the Bernabeu before recovering to star in the 2-1 win in Spain.

Saka has contributed 11 goals and 12 assists in 27 Premier League and Champions League appearances this season with Arsenal missing for over three months from Christmas until early April.

And his performance in the Bernabeu attracted admiring glances from Real Madrid with Spanish website Defensa Central claiming that the La Liga side could target Saka in a ‘bombshell’ summer move.

It is claimed that Real Madrid chiefs Florentino Perez and Juni Calafat ‘were impressed with Saka’s performance in the knockout stage’ and ‘if any of their Brazilian wingers leave the club, the response will be immediate’ and Los Blancos will attempt to sign the Arsenal winger.

The report adds:

‘The club won’t make a move for Saka… unless Vinicius or Rodrygo leaves. ‘Vinicius has huge offers from Saudi Arabia and the Premier. His renewal is blocked due to salary issues. ‘Rodrygo, meanwhile, has received offers from Liverpool and Manchester City. Although he has stated he wants to stay, he knows that with [Kylian] Mbappe and Endrick he could lose prominence. ‘Real Madrid has scouted other players like Nico Williams or Gyokeres. But Saka’s performance in Champions has tipped the balance.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Carragher makes U-turn on player he claimed Arsenal should never have signed

👉 Arsenal star defended after being branded ‘a disgrace’ in historic win over Real Madrid

👉 Arsenal ‘formal offer’ mooted for Barcelona star as ‘entourage’ make transfer stance ‘very clear’



On potential Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior sales, the report continues:

‘If any sale is finalized, the club will launch an offensive for Saka. ‘Arsenal won’t let him leave easily. But Madrid is willing to pay more than 120 million euros. ‘Florentino knows it would be a media signing, with immediate impact.’

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan reckons Saka has now become the “best winger in the world” at Arsenal after watching him in the Champions League.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “I think he is the best winger in the world. I think he is better than Vinicius Junior. I think he is more effective, and him coming back into the side has given a shot in the Arsenal arm that has obviously created outcomes in this particular game.

“Declan Rice, both performances – first leg at the Emirates and the second leg for a different reason, in a different way at the Bernabeu – was a compelling force.

“But Saka, despite the fact that he takes a Panenka and misses it, he goes and rectifies that by scoring a goal.

“I think he’s a wonderful player and I think he was a massive, massive miss for Arsenal in that period of time (when he was injured).”