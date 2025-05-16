Arsenal have been warned that Real Madrid’s interest in signing William Saliba this summer has “not ended” as a result of them agreeing a deal to sign Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

The Gunners were among the Premier League teams interested in Huijsen after the young Spaniard’s outstanding solo season in the Premier League.

But as revealed by Fabrizio Romano on Thursday, Real Madrid look to have secured Huijsen’s signing.

The transfer expert wrote on X: ‘Bournemouth have approved Real Madrid conditions for Dean Huijsen deal with £50m release clause to be paid by the end of 2026. Deal done club to club.

‘Final green light needed to proceed and seal the deal with player’s camp as Huijsen always gave priority to Madrid.’

Los Blancos have also been heavily linked with Saliba as Arsenal negotiate with the France international over a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2027.

A report last week from The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed that while the France international has ‘other suitors’, a move to Real Madrid is ‘likely’ if he decides to part ways with Arsenal.

To avoid this, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has ‘held discussions’ as they ‘hope to end any doubt over his future’.

Ornstein also revealed Saliba’s current stance on a new contract with Arsenal ‘pursuing an agreement’.

‘The club have yet to make an offer but that will come in due course as they progress discussions and pursue an agreement. ‘Saliba is known to be happy at Arsenal but will inevitably seek a deal reflecting his status as one of the leading players in his position across world football at the age of just 24.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: FA Cup final, Goodison goodbye, Wood, Arteta, Ajax’s epic Eredivisie choke

👉 Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

👉 Newcastle hijack Arsenal with shock transfer ‘on the verge’ with Magpies prepared to pay release clause

Arsenal fans will have hoped that Madrid’s capture of Huijsen would bring their Saliba chase to an end, but transfer expert Ben Jacobs has warned that Real Madrid’s long-standing admiration in the Gunners star has not cooled.

According to Jacobs, Madrid are planning to future-proof their defence and could look to sign two centre-backs this summer, with Saliba still high on their list, ramping up the pressure on new sporting director Andrea Berta to get Saliba to agree to fresh terms.

Speaking on Curtis Shaw TV on YouTube, Jacobs stated: “I know we hear Real Madrid are pushing and I wouldn’t view Huijsen to Real Madrid as ending their interest in Saliba, two defenders could definitely come in for Real Madrid and Ibrahima Konate is another name on their list.

“Arsenal feel Saliba is intent on staying. We should always respect a club or Real Madrid’s stature, but Arsenal believe Saliba will negotiate with them first before engaging with any other clubs.”

A separate report claims ‘p*ssed off’ Liverpool chiefs fear Konate may do a Trent Alexander-Arnold and run down his contract – which expires at the end of next season – in order to join Madrid for nothing.

He’s displaying ‘similar behaviours’ to Alexander-Arnold, the report states.