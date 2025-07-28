Real Madrid ‘offer’ £79m plus two players for Arsenal star as Romano gives update

Arsenal have received an ‘offer’ from Real Madrid for William Saliba as the Gunners continue to work on a new contract for the defender, according to reports.

The Gunners have made some great progress in the transfer market this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres all signing.

Arsenal could now look to move some players on before resuming work to improve the squad with Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus one of the players linked to a move away.

Charles Watts, who has been covering Arsenal for years, has insisted that Mikel Arteta’s squad is “suddenly looking very bloated” and named four players could move on.

Watts wrote in his Caught Offside column recently: “With all the new arrivals the squad is suddenly looking very bloated and Andrea Berta will be looking to find takers for players like Reiss Nelson, Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira and maybe Oleksandr Zinchenko.”

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba is certainly a player they would be reluctant to lose and are hoping to tie him down to a new contract as his existing terms end in the summer of 2027.

Asked when he was signing a new deal over the weekend, Saliba replied: “Hopefully soon. God is great.”

After Saliba’s comments, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on the France international’s situation with Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta “working hard” on a new deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “William Saliba confirms, ‘Hopefully soon’ when asked about a new contract at Arsenal. Well, I can confirm that Arsenal’s sporting director is working hard on this deal.

“Arsenal are prepared to accelerate talks with William Saliba; they’ve already started negotiations with his agents. Since Berta arrived, he has been working on extending Ethan Nwaneri, which will be official soon. Myles Lewis-Skelly is already official.

“For Saliba, contacts had already started before the summer transfer window, but now they continue. Arsenal are offering a new deal and have made an important proposal to Saliba.

“They hope to reach an agreement as soon as possible because they know of interest from Real Madrid, Madrid loves Saliba

“Madrid would love to attack for Saliba, he is a player they have on top of their list, but Arsenal are showing their ambition.”

And Arsenal’s greatest threat to Saliba signing a new deal could be Real Madrid with Spanish website Fichajes claiming that Los Blancos have ‘submitted a highly-talked-about offer’ of €90m ‘plus two key players who could be key to closing the deal’.

The La Liga giants ‘have added Arda Güler as part of the deal, with a loan that would extend until the end of the season’, while the ‘offer also includes Raúl Asensio, one of the jewels of the Real Madrid youth system’.

Asensio ‘is a future investment that Arsenal wouldn’t mind’ and ‘his inclusion demonstrates that Real Madrid is determined to complete the deal as soon as possible’.

Arsenal have not yet accepted or rejected the offer and are ‘seriously considering’ it as ‘the price offered and the players involved make the deal difficult to refuse’.