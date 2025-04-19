Real Madrid have a ‘real and strategic’ interest in Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and will make a move for the winger on one condition as Florentino Perez works on a ‘galactic’ £187m double deal.

The Los Blancos president was enduring his side’s limp exit at the hands of Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday and a rare error from William Saliba apparently failed to dissuade him from pushing for the Frenchman’s signing.

It’s been claimed that Madrid have made Saliba – valued at €100m (£84m) by the Gunners – their top target this summer, and a report on Friday claimed Perez reached an ‘agreement’ with the Arsenal bosses that will ensure the La Liga giants are given the right of first refusal if Arsenal decide to put Saliba up for sale at any point before his contract expires.

The report stated:

‘In fact, Florentino Pérez took away from Arsenal the verbal commitment that if at any time they decide to put the French player for sale (he has a contract until 2027), for any reason, they will first notify the Santiago Bernabéu stadium of that decision and, at that moment, the merengue team will decide if he may be interested in the footballer or not. ‘This agreement with the gunners does not imply anything, really, but at least it is a way to have ‘controlled’ the player having the approval of his club, since William Saliba has always been followed by Juni Calafat, especially because he is one of the great defenders of world soccer and his age invites that his performance will go to more, so in Real Madrid they do not want to lose sight of him.’

But Perez’s eye was also drawn to Saka as the Gunners winger scored the opening goal at the Bernabeu to leave ‘an indelible impression on the Madrid board, who already has him at the top of their wish list if one of his star wingers, Rodrygo or Vinicius, leaves’, according to Todo Fichajes.

Perez ‘considers Saka the ideal profile to maintain the competitive level of the white attack’ if one of Rodrygo or Vinicius Junior leaves the club this summer.

Vinicius continues to be heavily linked with Saudi Arabia, as Pro League clubs prepare to put ‘astronomical offers on the table’ for the Brazilian, as contract talks with Madrid reach a ‘standstill due to salary differences’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Aston Villa v Newcastle, Liverpool, Declan Rice, Leeds, and poor old Lyon

👉 Liverpool ‘turn attention’ to £60m Arsenal target amid ‘growing fear of being priced out’ of first choice

👉 Real Madrid ‘reach agreement’ with Arsenal for £85m star as ‘verbal commitment’ made

The report claims Rodrygo has ‘received proposals from Liverpool and Manchester City’ and although he’s said he wants to stay at Madrid, it’s thought competition for a spot in the team with Kylian Mbappe and Kendrick could ‘push him to look for minutes’ elsewhere.

On Saka, the report adds: