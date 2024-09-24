According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are stepping up their interest in world-class Arsenal and France centre-back William Saliba.

Arsenal signed Saliba for around £27m when he was a pretty unknown quantity in 2019. He had successful loan spells at Nice and Marseille before he broke through for the Premier League giants at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Over the past couple of years, 23-year-old Saliba has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in the world as he’s struck up a sensational partnership with Brazil international Gabriel Magalhaes.

Saliba is one of Arsenal’s most valuable assets and he’s under contract until 2027. His form in the Premier League has not gone unnoticed as he’s been heavily linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid after they missed out on Manchester United newbie Leny Yoro.

The Arsenal star and Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero are said to be among Real Madrid’s preferred targets heading into January and next summer.

A report from Football Transfers claims Real Madrid have ‘genuine interest’ in signing Saliba as they ‘plan to sign a new centre-back’ next year.

However, Arsenal are said to have revealed their ‘unequivocal stance’ on selling Saliba as Real Madrid ‘prepared to offer’ a swap deal.

‘We have also been told in no uncertain terms that Saliba is not for sale at any price, with Arsenal determined to fight tooth and nail to keep hold of the 23-year-old. ‘Real Madrid would be prepared to offer a player to sweeten the deal and Rodrygo [who is being linked with Liverpool as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah] has been suggested as a potential option, but this is not expected to soften Arsenal’s unequivocal stance.’

‘In fact, it is thought that Arsenal will try to sit down with Saliba in 2025 to discuss a new contract for the centre-back. ‘The Frenchman penned fresh terms with the Gunners last year and his current deal expires in 2027, so the north London club are not under any immediate pressure to act. ‘We understand that Saliba remains firmly committed to Arsenal despite Real Madrid’s interest and that the player is determined to deliver domestic and international silverware this season.’

Saliba recently indicated that he intends to win the Premier League and Champions League with Arsenal.

“I have been on the right track for the past two seasons, especially last season,” Saliba said.

“I am perhaps on my way to becoming the best defender in the world. I think I am one of the best at the moment, but to say that, I have to win some titles. I think that is what I am missing right now.”