Vinicius Junior sends message to Arsenal defender Gabriel after PSG penalty miss

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has posted an emotional message on Instagram after the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior responding to it.

After winning the Premier League title this season, Arsenal were aiming to beat PSG in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.

Kai Havertz’s early goal gave Mikel Arteta’s side the lead in the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest after just six minutes.

However, PSG equalised through a penalty from Ousmane Dembele in the 65th minute.

The match went into extra time and eventually into penalties, with PSG beating Arsenal 4-3 in the shootout.

It was PSG’s second successive Champions League triumph, and it was fully deserved for Luis Enrique’s side.

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Gabriel Magalhaes has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season and was a rock at the back against PSG.

However, it was the Brazil international central defender who failed to convert the decisive spot kick.

Vinicius Junior and Ian Wright react to Gabriel’s Arsenal heartbreak

Gabriel has expressed his disappointment on Instagram, with his Brazil international team-mate and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior responding to his post.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has also responded to Gabriel’s post.

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Gabriel wrote: “It’s painful, but I’m proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season.

“Thank you to our incredible fans for your support every step of the way. You deserve to celebrate this journey with us and enjoy the parade today!

“See you next season!!!

“Love,

“Big Gabi”

Vinicius Junior responded: “He played so well, man!”

Ian Wright noted: “Leader!!!”

Like Gabriel, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, too, described the defeat to PSG as “pain”.

Arteta said immediately after the loss, as quoted on Arsenal’s official website: “Pain – that’s it.

“When you are so close in the competition and today you are a few penalty kicks away from winning the biggest club football competition, that’s the way we should feel.”

When asked if he feels that Arsenal will be back in the Champions League final soon, Arteta said: “I don’t know, we’re going to have to earn that.

“The same progression that we had in the last few years, we’re going to have to do that over again and the level is increasing every single season.

“We have had an incredible competition, we haven’t lost a single match in the competition, but the reality is that when something had to go our way, especially in the boxes with the penalty that was given against Mosquera and the penalty to Madueke and the penalty kicks, those margins didn’t go for us.”

Arteta was also asked if Gabriel was asked to take a penalty.

The Arsenal boss responded by saying: “He wanted to take number five honestly.

“We have prepared and trained for this moment.

“Normally the penalty takers would be Bukayo, Martin, Kai for sure.

“We knew that if we got extra time on penalties, the penalty takers would be different players, still with the quality when you see Ebz take penalties in training, he doesn’t miss any, but then you have to do in this moment.

“It’s unfortunate not to have the same precision and efficiency that they had and that’s the reason that we haven’t won.”

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