Arsenal will not pay the €170million (£145.6m) fee that Real Madrid want for Vinicius Junior, with the Gunners inclined to do a deal for less than €150m (£128.5m), according to a report.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, and Arsenal have made the Brazil international winger their top winger target now.

Arsenal wanted to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa to play on the left wing, but it was Chelsea who sealed a deal for the England international for £117million.

The north London club, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season, refused to outbid Chelsea for Rogers.

Vinicius Junior, though, is on a completely different level and is a genuine superstar of the global game.

One of the best wingers on the planet and a world-class player, Vinicius Junior has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Real Madrid so far in his career.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has already been in contact with Vinicius Junior and has outlined to the Brazilian superstar how he plans to use him in his team next season, should he swap Estadio Bernabeu for the Emirates Stadium.

There have also been claims that Arsenal are willing to pay Vinicius Junior over £400,000 per week as salary.

How much Arsenal want to pay for Vinicius Junior

Arsenal, though, are not willing to meet Madrid’s asking price for the winger.

Even though Madrid could lose Vinicius Junior on a free next summer, Los Blancos will not sell him on the cheap this summer.

According to Sport, Madrid president Florentino Perez wants €170m (£145.6m) for Vinicius Junior.

The Barcelona-leading Catalan publication has claimed that Arsenal want a deal for less than €150m (£128.5m).

The report has noted: ‘The London club is prepared to take a gamble by offering him the highest salary ever seen in the Premier League.

‘Figures that would be very close to what Mbappe is currently earning at Real Madrid.

‘But for the deal to be feasible, Real Madrid would have to lower their financial demands.

‘Florentino Perez wants €170 million despite Vinicius only having one year left on his contract, while Arsenal want a figure lower than €150 million to make the numbers work.

‘There’s room for negotiation here too, and Arsenal is very serious about this.’

Christos Tzolis joined Arsenal from Club Brugge this summer, and the winger has given his verdict on the Gunners’ desire to sign Vinicius Junior.

Tzolis told Sky Sports: “Obviously I’m confident as a player, so I don’t think about the future and what the club will do in this position.

“I’m thinking how to improve and settle as fast as possible in the club because I have the opportunity to train directly with the team from the beginning of the season, to play the friendly games and then to go to official games.

“So it’s a chance to play directly from the beginning – and then it’s up to me to show the qualities and what I can bring in the team.

“I’m pretty confident that I will show it in the next games.”

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