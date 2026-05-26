Arsenal are said to be ‘really upset’ internally by a video of Mikel Arteta at a private event that they feel will motivate Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the Champions League final.

The Gunners won the Premier League title with a game to go, their first piece of major silverware since 2019/20. They could add another trophy to their cabinet as they face holders PSG in the Champions League final on Saturday.

It would be a huge achievement to snare a league and European double, though Arsenal might have been hamstrung in that quest.

Indeed, The Touchline, an X account with over one million followers, reports the club are ‘REALLY upset internally’ after the leak of a video from a private event.

In it, Arteta is reported to have said: “On Saturday, we are going to be Champions of Europe.”

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The club don’t believe the boss has done anything wrong, but feel the footage will reach PSG after having gone viral, giving them ‘extra motivation’ ahead of the tie.

PSG are already favourites to win the title, given they are holders and won last season’s final in dominant fashion, beating Inter Milan 5-0.

They have been in scintillating form in this edition of the competition, too. Indeed, they’ve beaten Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the last three rounds, scoring eight, four and six goals across those ties, respectively.

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Any extra push they could be given could see Arsenal in line for a very tough evening.

They themselves have crept over the line in recent rounds, scoring three goals against Bayer Leverkusen, one against Sporting CP and two against Atletico Madrid.

Should PSG score the first goal, it feels like they’ll push on and win the tie, so the Gunners’ main goal will be to keep the French champions at bay for as long as possible and hope to catch them out.

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