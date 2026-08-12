Arsenal have received a €45million opening offer for Gabriel Martinelli, with the winger the ‘top priority’ for a European club, reports insider Florian Plettenberg.

The Gunners are looking to improve their attack this summer, with Julian Alvarez remaining on the radar. There have been a number of other attacking targets pursued, too.

And after Martinelli had an underwhelming last season, he’s one of the current crop at Arsenal who could make way.

He’s been linked with Galatasaray of late as an alternative to AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, and according to Plettenberg, the Brazilian is now the ‘top priority’ for the Turkish club.

The insider reports that Galatasaray have submitted a €45million (£38.5m) opening offer for Martinelli. Arsenal’s response is as yet unclear.

However, the offer is on their table and they are able to assess it.

Arsenal make Martinelli available

Whether the fee is going to be accepted is a question, but reports have suggested this summer that Martinelli could be available.

Mark Brus, reporting for Caught Offside, has stated there is a feeling that the Brazilian will be made available this summer.

However, he downplayed links with Galatasaray, suggesting that Leao was likely their priority.

He did state, however, that if that deal was to fail to progress, the Turkish club could potentially put more weight into a deal for Martinelli.

Brus also stated, though, that it does not seem Martinelli is pushing to leave the Emirates, and therefore it might take a Champions League club to convince him to exit.

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With that said, even if Arsenal accept the offer from Galatasaray, there’s a chance that Martinelli chooses not to accept a move to the Turkish club.

If a deal does go through, though, it will be the second time a Gunners winger has left for Turkey this summer, after Leandro Trossard departed for Besiktas earlier on in the window.

There have been suggestions of late, though, that should another Arsenal forward leave, the club want to ensure they have another attacker in place.

Indeed, losing both Trossard and Martinelli in the same window, though Christos Tzolis has joined, could be a big hit for the Premier League champions.

Whether or not a move for Martinelli goes through remains to be seen, but with concrete steps taken, there’s a chance of that happening.

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