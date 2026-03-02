According to reports, Arsenal have ‘received a huge boost’ as they plot signing Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka in an ideal transfer.

At this point, it will be pretty difficult for Arsenal to improve as they already have one of the best squads in Europe.

Still, the Gunners cannot afford to stand still as they look to maintain their current position at the top of the Premier League and as leading contenders to win the Champions League.

The north London side are hoping to end their prolonged wait for silverware by winning at least one trophy this season, with their immense depth ensuring that they are equipped to go far in various competitions.

And they could be in an even stronger position next season, with a new report from German journalist Christian Falk for CfB Bayern Insider revealing that they have ‘received a huge boost’ as they look to sign Goretzka.

The Gunners were linked with a move for Goretzka, who is in the final few months of his contract, in the final days of this year’s January transfer window, with the club looking to fill the void left by injured Mikel Merino.

A deal did not come off, but Goretzka is far more likely to leave Bayern Munich in the summer and Fabrizio Romano has reported that a new midfielder will be among three potential signings ahead of next season.

Romano explained: “One thing I can guarantee is that Arsenal will work on midfielders in the summer. We know some of the names, some of the options they already considered in January after the injury of Mikel Merino.

“But I can tell you that one of the priorities in the summer transfer window for Arsenal – maybe a bit underrated in this moment in terms of media – could be to add a younger right-back to the squad.

“Arsenal are going to be active in the summer transfer window. Of course, this season is still absolutely underway, they are competing on every front, trying to win as many titles as possible. But the work behind the scenes has started to prepare the summer window – right-back, midfielder and eventually something up front.”

Goretzka would fit the bill perfectly.

With Martin Zubimendi seamlessly settling into the No.6 role for Arsenal and Declan Rice capable of dropping deeper when necessary, they do not need to sign an upgrade.

Instead, they need someone like Goretzka who can come in and share the load; his immense experience, leadership and winning mentality would be another boost for Arsenal as a valuable squad player.

And the report from Falk claims Goretzka ‘prefers’ a move to the Premier League ahead of the summer, with Arsenal standing out as a more likely destination than rivals Spurs because he ‘wants to join a club that can offer Champions League football’.

The report adds: