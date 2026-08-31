According to reports, Borussia Dortmund have made an ‘offer’ to sign Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri, who could leave before the transfer deadline.

Since being crowned Premier League champions, Arsenal have been active in the transfer market to improve their squad.

The Gunners perhaps would have liked to strengthen their attack more than they have, but they have recruited Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie, Ezri Konsa and Christos Tzolis.

Having missed out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola, Arsenal remain in the market for another attacker or two. It has emerged that they have made a late move for Lyon star Malick Fofana, while they are still dreaming of landing Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

But there could also be more exits from Arsenal before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

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Deals have been struck for Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus to leave, and Nwaneri could yet leave the club.

There have been conflicting reports on whether Arsenal’s talented youngster could leave this summer after he was on loan at Marseille last season.

Now, Nwaneri was left out of Arsenal’s squad to face Aston Villa on Monday night, and the attacking midfielder is attracting interest from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

BBC reporter Sami Mokbel has stated that the Gunners have received an ‘approach’ from Dortmund over a loan deal, and his current club are currently willing to sanction his exit.

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Arsenal stance on letting Ethan Nwaneri leave revealed.

The report explained:

‘The Gunners are willing to let Nwaneri leave the club on loan ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline and talks between the Premier League and Bundesliga side are underway. ‘It is understood Dortmund have made an offer to the Gunners and a decision over the proposal is expected in the morning. BBC Sport revealed earlier this month that Arsenal would prioritise loan offers for Nwaneri with the Premier League champions not wanting to sell their teenage attacker permanently.’

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has also reported on this potential deal, having stated that Dortmund ‘believe’ they will sign Nwaneri.

He said on X: ‘Borussia Dortmund are pushing to sign Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri. BVB now in talks to convince Gunners to let the English talent leave.

‘Discussions are ongoing between the parties.’

He added: ‘Exclusive now confirmed. BVB believe a deal will happen. Nwaneri keen.’

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