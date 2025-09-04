According to reports, Arsenal have received an official ‘offer’ from a European giant as they prepare to ‘cash in’ on one player in the coming days.

Arsenal had a successful summer transfer window as they secured each of their top targets, including Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze.

Before the English transfer window closed on Monday, the Gunners turned their attention to sanctioning exits to balance the books as Oleksandr Zinchenko, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira moved elsewhere.

Leandro Trossard has also been heavily linked with a potential exit in recent months, but at the time of writing, he remains contracted to Arsenal.

The experienced attacking midfielder’s form dipped last season and he has dropped in the pecking order following the summer arrivals of Eze and Noni Madueke.

Despite this, Trossard recently signed a new contract until 2027 as he seemingly committed his future to Arsenal, though he remains linked with an exit and could join Besiktas before the Turkish transfer window closes on September 12.

A new report from Turkish outlet Sozcu claims Besiktas are ‘accelerating’ for Trossard and have ‘made their move’ with an ‘offer’ submitted.

It is claimed that the Gunners are waiting for a response from Trossard, though they are keen to ‘cash in’ and want around 22 million euros (£19m) for the Belgian international.

The report adds:

‘Arsenal are looking to cash in on the player, who can also play as a left winger, a centre-forward, and a central striker. The English club is expecting a revenue of around €22 million.’

Arsenal are also said to be working on incomings, with Caught Offside reporting that they are ‘expected to make a move’ for Palmeiras starlet Luiz Benedetti, though the promising centre-back is also on Barcelona’s radar.

The report claims:

‘Sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal have been monitoring Benedetti for a long time and are expected to make an “official move” in January. ‘However, the English side is not alone in the race. Barcelona have also shown interest, viewing Benedetti as a strategic option to reinforce their backline with a promising young talent.’

The 19-year-old progressed through the ranks at Palmeiras and would add to Arsenal’s immense options at centre-back after Piero Hincapie joined William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer window.