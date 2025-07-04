According to reports, Arsenal are set to ‘receive a record offer’ for winger Gabriel Martinelli amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The Gunners are busy working on signings, with Kepa Arrizabalaga to be the first of several key additions during this summer’s transfer window.

Recent reports have also indicated that they are close to finalising deals to land Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, while they remain in the market for a striker, winger, attacking midfielder and centre-back.

Key additions are required after Mikel Arteta‘s side endured a disappointing season in 2024/25, finishing second in the Premier League for a third straight year and failing to win a trophy.

It has also been suggested that there could be a few key exits this summer, with Martinelli among the players linked with an exit.

Last month, the winger attracted interest from Bayern Munich, but Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr are also being mooted as a possible destination.

Martinelli was criticised for his disappointing form during the 2024/25 campaign and the Gunners are at least in the market for a winger to compete with the Brazil international.

However, Arsenal’s new winger could be a replacement for Martinelli, as a report from talkSPORT claims they are ‘braced to receive a record offer’ for the 24-year-old from Al-Nassr.

A potential record sale is on the cards, with Al-Nassr ‘considering a £73million move for Arsenal forward Martinelli’.

And while Arsenal are ‘reluctant to sell’, they concede that they may be forced to sell if they receive an offer that’s ‘too good’. The report also mentions two possible replacements.

‘If the Gunners are presented with a bid deemed too good to turn down, then the money recouped could help fund a move for either Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon or wantaway Real Madrid star Rodrygo. ‘A sale amounting to £73m would instantly smash Arsenal’s record for a sale which stands at the £35m that Liverpool paid them for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to add fresh faces to his frontline this summer following an injury-ravaged campaign which saw him having to field a patched-up front three for long periods last season.’

Chelsea star Noni Madueke is another potential target, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Gunners have held a ‘new round’ of talks over landing the England international.

“Understand Arsenal had new round of talks for Noni Madueke as the player could be open to the move,” Romano revealed.

“Nothing advanced yet in terms of club to club approach or direct negotiations but #AFC maintains contacts. Separate from Eberechi Eze deal.”