Arsenal to ‘smash transfer record’ for next signing after Eze as Porto ‘come big’ for Gunners star

Premier League side Arsenal are set to complete a record-breaking deal for Shamrock Rovers teenager Victor Ozhianvuna, according to reports.

The Gunners have made a perfect start to the new season with a 1-0 win over Man Utd at Old Trafford to start the campaign, before thrashing Leeds 5-0 at home on Saturday.

Arsenal have put their full weight behind Mikel Arteta in the summer transfer market with seven new signing signings arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze have all signed for the Gunners.

That has given Arteta the tools to push for the Premier League title once again after finishing as runners-up for the third successive season last term.

Max Dowman is the latest player out of the Arsenal academy to impress with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri having breakthrough seasons last term.

And now the Gunners are looking to add more prospects to their ranks with the Irish Independent reporting that Shamrock Rovers teenager Ozhianvuna is ‘set to become the most expensive League of Ireland export after agreeing a pre-contract deal with Arsenal that will net the Hoops at least €2m before he leaves in January 2027.’

The deal could eventually exceed the €4m mark with Ozhianvuna – who is a versatile left-sided player that can also operate as an attacking midfielder – agreeing a four-and-a-half-year deal.

One player who seems likely to leave this summer is Jakub Kiwior with Portuguese giants Porto ready to go “big” for the centre-back before the transfer deadline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Porto are coming big for Jakub Kiwior, the Arsenal centre-back. They tried in July but the bid was rejected. I expect Porto to try again. They really want him; they want to attack for Kiwior.

“If Kiwior leaves, Arsenal could go for a new centre-back. They’d go for a left-footed player because if Zinchenko leaves, too, they could add a player who can play as a centre-back and a left-back when needed.”

Arsenal boss Arteta was delighted by his side’s performance in their first home game of the season against Leeds, which saw them top the Premier League table at this very early stage of the campaign.

Arteta told reporters: “It’s exactly how we wanted to start the first game, we won in a really convincing way. You could sense something, especially in the atmosphere before the match. I think we have to be very proud of the way we played, the way we dominated the game, not conceding any shots almost, and the clean sheet.

“On top of that, a lot of good moments. Viktor scoring his first two goals for the club, I’m thrilled and delighted for Jurrien after that long time after injuring his ankle and the hours that he’s put in with all the physios and the medical department to score two goals at Emirates Stadium, very special.

“Mosquera making his debut as well for the club, and then one of the highlights, without any question of a doubt, Max coming in at 15 and making his debut and winning a penalty. So very proud.”