According to reports, Arsenal are ‘preparing’ to step up their interest in Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez ahead of the summer.

Arsenal are lacking a top-tier forward as Gabriel Jesus’ season-ending injury leaves head coach Mikel Arteta with Kai Havertz as his only fit striker option.

The Premier League giants were linked with potential targets in January as they looked to sign a new forward before the transfer window closed.

The Gunners failed with a bid for Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins, while RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres have been mentioned as alternative targets.

READ: Arsenal would take ‘chaotic’ Darwin Nunez; striker is not their only problem



Martinez has also been sporadically linked with Arsenal and other Premier League clubs in recent years and he’s scored 23 goals in all competitions this season.

Last year, Martinez extended his Inter Milan contract until 2029 so they are under no pressure to sell their prized asset.

Despite this, a report in Spain claims Arsenal are ‘preparing’ a ‘historic offer’ that would be ‘difficult for Inter Milan to reject’.

The Gunners are said to be plotting a ‘real bombshell’ for the summer transfer window as Martinez is their ‘great desire’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘close deal’ for £50m top Arteta target in Barcelona ‘betrayal’ ahead of summer move

👉 Arsenal star ‘will sign contract’ after ‘snubbing three offers’ to ‘reach’ transfer ‘agreement’

👉 Man City beat Arsenal to ‘future-proof’ signing as report reveals Arteta’s ‘concern’ with ‘primary target’

The report claims:

‘Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan’s South American striker, could be close to taking an important step in his career. ‘Arsenal, under the direction of Mikel Arteta, have their sights on the attacker as a key piece to boost their offence. With an offer close to 120 million euros, the London club is willing to beat its own investment record to get the Argentine.’

Arsenal could also look to sign a new winger in the summer and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams has been earmarked as a possible target.

Gunners expert Charles Watts expects a ‘big summer’ for the Premier League giants.

“Alexander Isak may well be first choice in Mikel Arteta’s mind. But that would be an incredibly difficult deal to get done given the sort of fee it would take to tempt Newcastle into doing business,” Watts said.

“Benjamin Sesko – another long-term target – is far more gettable and there is a relationship already there, with the player and his representatives and with RB Leipzig as well.

“But there will be rival interest in the Slovenia international. So it’s not a foregone conclusion that Arsenal will land him if they do firm up their interest once again.

“The same could be said for Nico Williams, who is another player Arteta would love to sign, but one who several clubs will be in the mix for come the summer.

“So whilst I do believe it will be a big summer for Arsenal in the transfer market and that the club will look to be aggressive, it will not be easy given the competition they will face for their top targets.”