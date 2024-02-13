Arsenal ready to recoup ‘ridiculous’ fee for Kai Havertz as Mikel Arteta signing ‘exhausts patience’

Arsenal will look to sell Kai Havertz in the summer transfer window after only one season at the club, according to reports.

The Gunners spent £65m on the Germany international in the summer from Chelsea as Mikel Arteta also brought in Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and David Raya.

Havertz failed to settle at Chelsea during his three seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he played in a number of different roles, and he struggled early on in the season at Arsenal with the German having to wait until his tenth match to contribute directly to a goal.

The 24-year-old has gradually been more effective in either midfield or attack this term but Spanish publication Fichajes insist that Havertz has now ‘exhausted the patience’ of Arteta and Arsenal.

It is claimed that the Gunners will now ‘seek his transfer’ in the summer with Arsenal keen to get all of the £65m back that they paid for him, although the report insists that will be ‘impossible’ because of his performances this term.

Havertz revealed recently how he has worked on the defensive part of his game a lot this season and insists he now feels “very comfortable” at Arsenal.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: 1) Arsenal, 2) Liverpool, 3) Man City? Your supercomputer is broken…

“Before, I used to focus a lot just on the offence, but defence is also a big part of the game and I knew that so I’ve worked on that quite a lot,” Havertz told Sky Sports News. “I’ve been getting used to all the players, to the style of football and now, I feel very comfortable in the team so that’s good.

“We [Havertz, Odegaard and Rice] are all young, I think we are a similar age group. It’s amazing to play with them. They’re both top players and we are still getting used to each other, it is only five months that we’ve known each other. Hopefully there’s a big future ahead of us as well.

“I’m a player who always wants to attack the box, wants to make those runs and I think it’s always important to sometimes, not even get the ball, but to create space for other players. So I like to do these runs and I think they are always important to our game.

“People don’t watch the games, they just see the goals and assists and if no one scored, they had a bad game. But for me, I didn’t start playing football because of this. Obviously it’s the best thing to do to score goals, and I love it, but there are a lot of different things you have to do in the game as well.

“I want to score goals, I want to assist and that’s the nicest thing you can do, so I just try my best every game for that. I think I adapted very well and I love being with my mates there, with the team. It’s a lot of fun in the dressing room and on the pitch, it is hard work, but also fun. It makes me happy.”

Chris Sutton raised concerns in January about Arteta picking Havertz as a central striker ahead of Eddie Nketiah.

Sutton said on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast: “They don’t have a recognisable number nine. If I’m Eddie Nketiah, I’m wondering how am I benched and I probably don’t have a future Arsenal if I’m starting as a central striker.

“But I don’t think that Mikel Arteta picking Kai Havertz as a central striker or a false nine is doing any good for the Arsenal team, and I don’t think he’s doing any good for Kai Havertz.

“I think psychologically, when he knows he is playing as a central striker, he looks like he is shackled. He looks like the weight of the shirt is too great for him. He looks like he dithers and delays, just as he did on a couple of occasions in the first half.

“He doesn’t think clearly. I look back at the goals he scored this season and he scored the charity penalty away at Bournemouth, he scored the late winner at Brentford where he came off the bench to score a winner, so no real sort of pressure in that situation.

READ MORE: Arsenal midfielder and Liverpool defender come into Premier League XI of the season

“And then the other goals, he scored goals while he’s playing in a team where just Gabriel Jesus has started as a centre forward, where he doesn’t have that pressure. I think it affects him. When he knows he’s number nine, and I’ve been there myself and we’ve talked about a spell in my career where I struggled, Chelsea.

“But I think going to the game, getting changed, and thinking about playing in that position, I think it really affects him.

“We saw at the start of his career when he played at Leverkusen. He always was so effective as a number 10. That’s his position at Chelsea. He was thrown in at centre forward and it was unfortunate for him, having said that, he scored the winning in the Champions League final.

“Kai Havertz is a good footballer, but I think Mikel Arteta playing him as a number nine, it just absolutely kills him, destroys him psychologically. He has to play him as an eight. And we’ve seen this season that when he does play as an eight, he seems play freer, he seems to enjoy it more. So I think that was a huge mistake from Mikel Arteta and something which he really needs to think about.

“What message does that send to Eddie Nketiah? If he’s desperate and plays Havertz as a nine, what is Eddie Nketiah thinking?

“If I’m Eddie Nketiah, I’m thinking I cannot stay at Arsenal any longer. If it’s desperate and you play who’s playing with shackles on, come on, he’s got no future at Arsenal.”