Arsenal on red alert as Arteta learns January transfer target has ‘admirers’ at Liverpool

Arsenal will have been made aware that one of their top targets ahead of the January transfer window is also fancied by Liverpool.

The Gunners will be keen to add to their ranks in January as Mikel Arteta looks to push his squad on to a title challenge.

Arsenal fell short of the top sport last time, but their 1-0 triumph over Man City will have given them a great boost in this year’s title race.

Arteta’s side currently sit second in the league and along with Tottenham are yet to lose a game in the Premier League this season.

It’s been well-documented that Arsenal hold an interest in Wolves winger Pedro Neto, although they could face some stiff competition to land his signature.

According to Liverpool journalist Neil Jones, Neto is also admired at Anfield and the Reds could make a move for him in 2024.

“I’m not surprised to see Pedro Neto’s name being linked with top clubs, given the way he’s started the Premier League season,” Jones explained in his column for the Daily Briefing.

“I know that Neto has admirers at Anfield, and that his versatility and skillset would be well-suited to a Jurgen Klopp side. But then the same could be said, I believe, for a Mikel Arteta side or a Pep Guardiola side. I believe he is of that level, potentially.

“The first aim for him, though, must be to stay fit and to turn this purple patch into something more sustainable. He still needs to improve his numbers, particularly in terms of goal-scoring, if he is to put himself in that top bracket of attackers.

“But he is making waves at Wolves right now, and if he continues to do so then we can expect him to move on to bigger and better things next season.

“With reasons to think that the Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia stories might not be going away in 2024, Neto could definitely be one to watch.”

Neto has had an excellent start to the new campaign and it’s no wonder so many top sides are currently interested.

The winger has he produced six goal contributions in his first eight league matches and has also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

Neto’s contract at Molineux runs until the summer of 2027 so the Premier League side will be in no desperate rush to sell him.

Of course, the 23-year-old has had his fair share of injury troubles since arriving in England, but he has looked sharper than ever so far this season.

As several top sides are said to be interested in the Wolves winger, a bidding war could be on the cards in 2024.

