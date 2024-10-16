Arsenal continue to monitor the situation at Newcastle United with Alexander Isak still stalling on a new contract, according to reports.

The Gunners were expected to invest in a new striker over the summer transfer window with Mikel Arteta and Edu pushing hard to sign RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

21-year-old Sesko decided to stay and sign a new contract at Leipzig and Arsenal played out the rest of the summer transfer window without signing a striker.

The addition of Mikel Merino in midfield has allowed Arteta to use Kai Havertz as a striker permanently with Gabriel Jesus as his understudy or partner, while Leandro Trossard has also been tried up front.

And now talkSPORT claim Newcastle striker Isak has now alerted Arsenal to his potential availability as he continues to think about signing a new deal at St James’ Park.

The report adds:

‘Alexander Isak has put clubs including Arsenal on red alert as he continues to stall on signing a new contract at Newcastle. ‘As previously reported in the Notebook, Isak has been in talks over a new deal at St James’ Park for several months but there is no obvious sign of progress in negotiations. ‘talkSPORT has been told the Swede is demanding a pay packet making him Newcastle’s top earner, as well as a release clause, in order to commit his future.’

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Five Arsenal stars among early favourites for 24/25 PFA player of the year award

👉 A prediction for every Premier League club before the next international break

👉 Arsenal worry as forward joins Saka on injury list after ‘undergoing MRI’ over ‘calf pain’

Georgiy Sudakov has been linked with a move to Arsenal from Shakhtar Donetsk and journalist Charles Watts – who has been covering the Gunners for years – reckons he “fits the profile” that Arteta and Edu are looking for.

Watts wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Georgiy Sudakov has been linked with Arsenal recently and they will be able to have a close up view of his talents on Tuesday night when Shakhtar Donetsk visit the Emirates in the Champions League.

“Sudakov’s stock is rising fast, with clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool all said to be interested in the attacking midfielder.

“It’s too early to say whether Arsenal will actually make a move for the 22-year-old, but it’s no surprise to see him mentioned as a potential target for the club.

“He fits the profile that Mikel Arteta and Edu like and plays in an area where Arsenal will look to strengthen over the next few windows.

“Sudakov likes to get forward from midfield and operate in the No.10 role, but he can also play deeper and with Thomas Partey and Jorginho expected to move on at the end of the season and Mikel Merino approaching his 30s, Arsenal will be looking to add some fresh blood to their midfield options.

“They will know, however, due to their highly publicised chase of Mykhailo Mudryk, that Shakhtar are not an easy club to do business with.

“So if they do decide to pursue Sudakov, they will be aware that he would not come cheap and Mudryk’s struggles since joining Chelsea show how big a step in class it is when moving from Ukraine to the Premier League.

“That should certainly be a warning to any interested parties.”