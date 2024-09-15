Arsenal: Redknapp drops ‘red card’ verdict as ‘lucky’ Gunner used ‘excessive force’ in ‘unusual action’

Pundit Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was “very lucky” to avoid being sent off for a challenge on Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro.

Arsenal travelled to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon for the first North London derby of the 2024/25 campaign.

The North London derby is renowned for delivering goals, but the was a lack of goalmouth action in the first half on Sunday. Instead, there were plenty of yellow cards as seven were handed out by referee Jarred Gillett before the interval.

There was a flashpoint before the break as Timber’s rash challenge on right-back Porro sparked an angry response from Tottenham‘s players.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was on commentary for the match and his immediate reaction was that it should not have been sent off.

“Porro is still down, writhing in agony. That’s not going to be a red card I don’t think,” Neville said.

After Timber was given a yellow card, Neville added: “Just listening to what is being said in Stockley Park. Timber touches the ball but he doesn’t follow through over it which is what saved him from it being a red card.

“The foot goes on top of the ball but he hasn’t followed through.

“There was one here last season – the Curtis Jones where he tried to put his foot on top of the ball but went over it – and that ended up being a red card.”

During the half-time break, Redknapp explained why he thought Timber was “very lucky” to escape being sent off.

“It’s an unusual action because he definitely goes over the top of the ball, with his studs on it. His foot then bounces on the ball,” Redknapp said.

“There was a tackle here last year with Curtis Jones getting sent off for tackling Yves Bissouma. It’s very similar.

“Timber is very, very lucky. Has he gone in with excessive force to do him like in the olden day? No, But he’s given the referee a decision to make.

“Other referees would have sent him off. He doesn’t need to go in like that. It’s excessive force he has gone in with, it’s an unusual action. I think he’s lucky.”

Paul Merson added: “He’s fortunate, especially away from home, especially with the way the referee is handing out yellow cards like ice cream!”