According to reports, Arsenal are currently refusing to increase their offer for a key summer target amid two problems with a £56m star.

Arsenal are starting to make decent progress in the transfer market, with deals already completed for Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Christian Norgaard is expected to be their third summer signing, and they will be far from finished if and when this deal is finalised.

Their next priority is to overhaul their attack, with various outlets indicating that they want to sign a striker, winger and attacking midfielder this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze have been mooted as leading targets for these positions, but this would require a huge outlay and may require one or two significant sales to raise funds.

This is especially the case as they are also working on additions for other positions, with head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta keen to add a new centre-back to Arsenal’s squad.

Arsenal already have two of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, but they feel they require suitable cover for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes amid reports linking Jakub Kiwior with a move to Serie A.

Valencia standout Cristhian Mosquera has emerged as their top target and he recently rejected an offer to extend his contract with the La Liga outfit.

However, Arsenal are yet to come to terms with Valencia and a new report in Spain claims they ‘don’t seem willing to extend their hand’, so this proposed deal is currently on ‘stand by’.

Arsenal’s current offer stands at around €15 million, while Valencia are holding out for around €20 million. This is said to give Mosquera a ‘problem’ as he is in limbo after rejecting a new contract offer.

The Gunners have much still to do this summer, but £56m Zubimendi is widely considered a great addition as his arrival should allow Arteta to use Declan Rice in an advanced role.

Despite this, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney reckons Zubimendi has two clear problems.

Deeney argued: “I think it’s an improvement from a ball-playing keeping the ball type of place, but I don’t think he has the energy or the defensive awareness.

“From what I know from people at Liverpool, they weren’t too disheartened about not getting him.

“I think they thought it would slow their game down too much, so it will be interesting to see how Arteta brings him in to the fray.”