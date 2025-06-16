After another second-placed finish in the Premier League, Arsenal’s incoming and outgoing summer transfer business will be geared towards a title challenge. But they won’t be selling lightly to grease the cogs.

Arsenal don’t have an obvious place in the starting eleven for Riccardo Calafiori despite signing him for £42m just last summer.

The Gunners brought the Italy star in after single-season stints at Basel and Bologna but his stay in London should be longer, with reports indicating a reluctance to sell on the part of the club.

Mikel Arteta has played Gabriel and William Saliba together in 89 Premier League matches across the last three seasons and lost just 11 of them. That pairing has become difficult to break up and Calafiori also faces stiff competition from Myles Lewis-Skelly in his unpreferred left-back position.

Nevertheless, Calafiori is apparently staying put despite interest from Serie A.

“AC Milan made an enquiry – but they were rebuffed by Arsenal and the Italy defender also wants to stay in London,” reports the Mirror.

A succession of injury problems hasn’t helped Calafiori’s cause but he’s understood to figure in Arsenal’s future plans. At 23, he has time on his side and has already proven his worth at the highest level.

He was one of Italy’s more impressive players in the group stage at last summer’s European Championship, having made his international debut less than a fortnight before their first group game in Germany.

Calafiori might be off-limits but the Rossoneri “are now pursuing a move” for Oleksandr Zinchenko to add to their defensive options. The 28-year-old will be out of contract next summer and played just 527 minutes in the Premier League in 2024-25.

The Ukraine international moved to the Emirates from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and his Premier League appearances last season were cut almost in half compared to 2022-23 and 2023-24.

“Zinchenko has become surplus to requirements after losing his guaranteed starting place and his £200,000-a-week plus wages will also help Arsenal begin a summer reshuffle,” reports the Mirror.

Arsenal are in the midst of a widely documented search for a striker and continue to pursue Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but Arteta appears to be relatively happy with his defensive choices.

Jurrien Timber, Lewis-Skelly and Jakub Kiwior all demonstrated their value in 2024-25 and the return from injury of Ben White offers the Arsenal boss some tactical flexibility as well as a trusted defensive body.

With David Raya behind them and Declan Rice in front, it’s little wonder the Gunners are now focused on fixing their costly shortcomings further up the field.

The Gunners are looking to make up the ten-point difference between themselves and champions Liverpool and their moves in the transfer market will be key with their rivals already going big when it comes to new signings.