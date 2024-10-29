Arsenal reject approach for £45m star as Arteta looks to ‘fish’ for Barcelona jewel

Arsenal have turned down an ambitious approach from Brazilian side Palmeiras for Gabriel Jesus, according to the club’s president.

The Gunners have made a decent start to the new Premier League season considering they’ve faced Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their first nine matches.

Arsenal have only lost one match but still find themselves five points behind Premier League leaders Man City after Mikel Arteta’s side drew 2-2 against second-placed Liverpool over the weekend.

Jesus is yet to contribute a goal or assist to the cause this season in 11 appearances in all competitions, although just four of those have been from the start.

The Brazilian was handed his first Premier League start of the season in the Gunners’ 3-1 win over Southampton earlier this month but was taken off on the hour mark after failing to impress.

And there have been rumours that Jesus could now depart in the January transfer window with some murmurings that Arsenal may have now outgrown him.

One potential destination was rumoured to be Brazilian side Palmeiras with claims that Arsenal were willing to sell the 27-year-old.

However, Palmeiras president Leila Pereira has claimed that a deal won’t be happening as Arsenal rejected their approach for their forward.

“Gabriel Jesus is not coming,” Pereira said. “We got in touch with Arsenal, and they said ‘Leila, there are no conditions whatsoever. We are not going to negotiate the player. The subject is closed.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright recently defended Jesus’ performances and thinks the Gunners supporters just need to get behind him as he finds his best form.

“Can I just say something about Gabriel Jesus because I feel the need to support him right now,” Wright said on his own podcast.

“I really, really do. I know there’s a feeling that we may have outgrown him but remember when Gabby came, he was a leveller, he levelled us up.

“Arsenal are at a certain level now but we will definitely need him at some stage so I think it’s important in this moment for the Arsenal fans to support him.

“They have to get behind him. Don’t be frustrated with the way he’s playing, he’s trying so hard at the moment and we’re going to need him.

“We need to make sure we give him confidence because he’s won this [the Premier League] four times. He’s been clutch in many situations before.

“Listening to the murmurings and the way the fans are… please man, back this guy, stay with him.

“He wants to do so well and it’s just not happening right now but he needs support, he really, really does.”

Reports in Spain claim that Arsenal are ‘currently the great threat’ to land Barcelona youngster Arnau Pradas despite interest from RB Leipzig, PSV Eindhoven, Benfica, Villarreal and Napoli.

Arteta ‘has been impressed with Arnau’s skills and wants to fish at La Masia, which is why he has already contacted him and his family to try to convince him personally’.