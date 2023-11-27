According to reports, Arsenal have ‘rejected an approach’ from an unnamed Premier League team for England international Aaron Ramsdale.

The 25-year-old’s long-term future at Arsenal has been in doubt of late as he has slipped down the pecking order at the start of this campaign.

Rasmdale has barely put a foot wrong over the past couple of seasons but Arsenal signed David Raya in the summer from Brentford as an upgrade. The Spaniard has joined the Gunners on an initial loan deal and it’s been reported that they have already decided to sign him permanently for £27m in 2024.

Raya has asserted himself as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper but Ramsdale started at the weekend as his teammate was ineligible for their trip to face Brentford.

Ramsdale – who is reportedly valued at around £60m – impressed against Brentford but he is still unlikely to play inconsistently ahead of next year’s European Championships.

Despite this, a report from Football London claims ‘an approach from a bottom-half Premier League side to Ramsdale has been rejected’. They explain.

‘The approach for Ramsdale comes at a time when the next opportunity to leave remains more than a month away. The January transfer window presents the earliest chance that he could leave although football.london understands Arsenal’s position remains clear that they do not want to lose the England international. ‘It is further understood that any potential move away from Arsenal would need to be something which takes his career forward.’

FEATURE: Premier League winners and losers… Garnacho, Arteta and Liverpool impress as Chelsea and Big Ange flop

A separate report from The Daily Star previously indicated that ‘Wolves are sounding out Arsenal as they eye a January deal for Ramsdale’ so they could be the team referred to by Football London. They add.