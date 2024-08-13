Arsenal have rejected Ajax’s initial approach for Aaron Ramsdale, but the European giants are still ‘optimistic’ about completing a deal.

The Gunners have been active in the transfer window so far, with the additions of David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori.

In order to raise funds for more signings, Arsenal are expected to sanction more sales in the coming weeks. Emile Smith Rowe has already departed and Ramsdale could be next up.

After losing his starting spot to Raya last season, Ramsdale finds himself in a tricky position heading into next season as things stand.

He’s still under contract with Arsenal until 2026, but his chances of breaking back into the starting XI under Mikel Arteta seem slim at this moment in time.

According to a report from HITC earlier this summer, Ramsdale is ‘ready to quit’ the club this summer, in order to play regular first-team football elsewhere.

Reports from last week linked Ramsdale with a move to fellow Premier League side Wolves, but they are yet to submit an official offer.

Now according to The Athletic, Ajax are interested in signing Ramsdale this summer and they’ve already made an opening proposal to sign him.

The Eredivisie giants approached Arsenal to sign Ramsdale on loan, but Arsenal swiftly rejected this offer as they want to offload him on a permanent basis.

It’s thought that Ajax are still ‘optimistic’ about landing the goalkeeper, although they will have to cough up a decent amount of money to get this deal over the line.

Earlier this summer, it was claimed that Arsenal wanted £50m for Ramsdale. If Ajax were to pay that amount, it would be a club record fee for the club.

Another potential option for Ramsdale this summer is Southampton, who have also been linked with the 26-year-old of late.

With Gavin Bazunu out injured until 2025, Russell Martin is keen to strengthen the goalkeeping department ahead of the new campaign.

However, like Ajax, Southampton seem more interested in a loan deal for Ramsdale which doesn’t really suit Arsenal at this point in time.

The Gunners will likely have to lower their asking price for the 26-year-old in order to shift him off their wage bill this summer.

Wolves goalkeeper Daniel Bentley has been linked with a move to Arsenal as Ramsdale’s replacement, although the Gunners have had their opening two offers rejected for the 31-year-old.

Another goalkeeper being considered by Arsenal is Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, although Arsenal will likely have to offload Ramsdale before making a move for the Spanish shot-stopper.

