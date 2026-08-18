Finally, we have an answer to the Christos Tzolis mystery

The Community Shield is both a blessing and a curse to Arsenal, with their prize money for winning it revealed alongside a title obstacle.

They really should have thought twice before sending out that Premier League title warning.

Community service

As the idiom goes, the Community Shield’s beauty is in the eyes of whoever has an agenda to push. Pretty sure Albert Einstein said it.

It is The Annual Curtain Raiser/glorified friendly which exists to be held as definitive proof of what is to come in the season ahead, or mocked and derided with anyone who takes it seriously mercilessly laughed at.

And to that end we have this from the Daily Mirror website:

‘Arsenal will have to overcome remarkable title trend after making Man City statement’

The ‘remarkable title trend’ being that the Community Shield winner has not gone on to become Premier League champion in the subsequent season since 2018. It’s mildly interesting at best.

And even that’s generous when you take into account that two of the previous six winners were Leicester and Crystal Palace, neither of whom were able to ‘overcome remarkable title trend’.

There is nevertheless a risible attempt to pretend this curse extended even to those underdogs:

‘Leicester’s Community Shield season ended with them in eighth, the year before they got relegated. Palace finished in 15th with their success fuelling Oliver Glasner’s desire for more backing, which ended with him announcing his departure only months later.’

Sure Palace did something else of note last season, which might even have contributed to them finishing 15th. Can’t quite remember. But the Community Shield obviously completely f**ked them.

Typical of Arsenal to think they’re above falling victim to such a powerful jinx.

Double trouble

Also enjoyed this Sun website piece…

‘Why Arsenal winning the Community Shield could be a BAD OMEN for their Premier League title chances’

…mainly for the unironic coining of the phrase ‘the Community Shield-Premier League title double’.

‘The Community Shield-Premier League title double’ isn’t real and cannot hurt you.

Eyes on the prize

And this is a really quite incredible explainer from the Daily Express website to a question Mediawatch is confident in stating precisely no-one has actually asked:

‘Community Shield prize money: How much do Arsenal and Man City win?’

Fairly obviously sod all. Weird that ‘there isn’t a financial reward on offer to any of the clubs involved’ in a game formerly known as the Charity Shield final.

We’re all for judicious prize money updates, but let’s not take the p*ss here.

Cometh the our

The big story on Tuesday morning comes from the behind-the-scenes-footage of Pep Guardiola’s final two seasons as Manchester City manager.

He swears a bit. He basically blames Kyle Walker for his divorce. And he confirms the long-held suspicion that he is in fact from an entirely different universe to the rest of us.

That quote is so absurd that the MailOnline actually change it for their top headline…

”I’m divorced from the most beautiful woman on our planet – I love her unbelievably!’: Pep Guardiola’s breakdown in front of Man City players about secret split from his wife revealed in new doc’

…despite Jack Gaughan correctly citing him as saying “I’m f***ing divorced from the most beautiful woman in your planet” in the story body.

For Christ’s sake

‘Tzolis looks like £34m Arsenal bargain… but this is why he flopped at Norwich’ – The Sun website.

It turns out, after 900 words and a lengthy interview conducted by Charlie Wyett, the answer as to why Christos Tzolis flopped at Norwich was largely because he was playing for Norwich.

The beginning of the Enz

Fair play to The Sun website, mind, as they really have developed a niche here.

Dan King has filed a mammoth 1,500-worder seeking to resolve the following conundrum

‘The Argentina international wants to go, he fits perfectly at City and Chelsea are prepared to sell – so why hasn’t it happened?’

The answer, of course, being: Manchester City haven’t met the asking price.

Eyes up front

‘Benzema ‘to terminate £2m-a-WEEK Saudi deal with Watkins eyes as replacement” – The Sun website.

They’re not the first body part we’d target but fair play.

Never say never

Might as well finish with The Sun website and this:

‘Sky Sports and TNT Sports allowed to air never-before-seen feature in major Premier League broadcasting change’

RefCam footage of on-field conversations between officials and players is not ‘never-before-seen feature’, is it? It’s been A Thing for a while.

The change is that it will be permitted to air as part of live broadcast coverage, but this ‘never-before-seen feature’ has been very much seen for some time.