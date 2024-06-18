Arsenal told to replace Euro 2024 star if they want to win the Premier League title next season

Didi Hamann thinks Arsenal will need to replace Kai Havertz in attack.

Didi Hamann thinks Arsenal will eventually have to replace Kai Havertz in an advanced role if they are to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners had a brilliant season under Mikel Arteta despite missing out on the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

Arsenal pushed Manchester City all the way but the Citizens’ 3-1 win over West Ham saw Pep Guardiola’s side win a fourth consecutive title by two points.

Fine margins decided the Premier League title this season with the Gunners boasting the best defence in the division and the second best attack in the league with 91 goals scored.

However, there have still been claims that Arsenal need a new centre-forward to improve on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, who scored just nine Premier League goals between them.

Havertz often played as Arteta’s striker with the Germany international contributing nine goals and seven assists in the 17 matches he played as a forward this term.

But Hamann reckons Arsenal will “probably have to” replace Havertz in an advanced position if they are to win the Premier League title next season.

“Kai Havertz had a decent end to his season with Arsenal,” Hamann said on the In The Zone’ podcast.

“I’ve seen him since he was 17 years old and the kid has always been so good. When I watch him, I sometimes think he probably doesn’t know how good he actually is.

“Even though he scored a few goals for Germany now, I just think he’s capable of so much more. But he is not a centre forward and I don’t think he wants to play as a centre forward.

“He’s 25 and at a stage now in his career where he has to choose his position. He has to nail it down, because he’s playing wherever Arsenal or Germany need him, and he plays there.

“If Arsenal bring in a centre forward, which they probably have to if they want to win the league, it’ll be very interesting to see where Havertz plays or if he plays.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal approach PSG over ambitious loan move as Man Utd join race for Olise alternative

👉 Arsenal ‘will’ bid for striker in ‘the next few days’ after Sesko decides to stay at RB Leipzig

👉 Arsenal set to buy winger amid Saka concerns after top target sends promising message

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott reckons Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins or Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak would be ideal additions in attack this summer.

“Arsenal did great, they competed throughout the whole season and learnt a lot from previous mistakes,” Walcott said recently.

“I think what Mikel Arteta has done and the atmosphere at Arsenal is incredible. What we are missing is a striker, and to have that balance on the bench.

“I’d say that’s the one thing, maybe Mikel didn’t trust his bench as much.

“I’m looking at someone like an Alexander Isak or an Ollie Watkins who’s been established in the Premier League.

“We may look abroad but I’m a big believer in someone who is proven in the Premier League.”