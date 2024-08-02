According to reports, Arsenal have ‘rejected’ Marseille’s latest bid for Eddie Nketiah as they ‘hold firm’ on their valuation of the Englishman.

Nketiah slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates last season as he only made ten Premier League starts.

Germany international Kai Havertz emerged as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice forward, but Arsenal were always likely to target a new forward this summer with Nketiah and/or Gabriel Jesus expected to leave.

25-year-old Nketiah currently looks the most likely to leave as he is attracting interest from Ligue Un outfit Marseille, who are managed by Roberto De Zerbi.

A report on Friday afternoon claimed Nketiah is ‘on the verge of leaving’ as he ‘has agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 side and talks over a fee are ongoing’.

Regarding a potential replacement, the same report claimed Arteta and technical director Edu have ‘identified’ Brighton forward Joao Pedro as a potential replacement and they are ‘discussing’ a move for the £50m-rated Premier League star.

‘With the Gunners’ deal to sign Mikel Merino all but done, conversations between Arteta and Edu are now focused on potential replacements for Nketiah, with Joao Pedro being one. ‘Sources suggest that the Seagulls would be prepared to sell at £50m (around €59m) for the exciting Premier League prospect, aiming to make a significant profit on the Brazilian.’

Work needs to be done if Nketiah is to leave Arsenal for Marseille, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Premier League giants have ‘rejected a new proposal’.

He said: “Arsenal reject today new proposal from Olympique Marseille for Eddie Nketiah.

“Understand proposal in the region of €27m was still considered not enough to let Eddie leave.

“OM agreed personal terms with Nketiah but still no agreement with #AFC.”

The Daily Mail meanwhile have revealed Arsenal’s asking price for Nketiah, with the club intending to ‘hold firm’ until their valuation is met by Marseille.