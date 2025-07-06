Arsenal are ‘confident’ that Ethan Nwaneri will commit his future to the Gunners despite mounting interest from other clubs, according to reports.

The Gunners starlet became the youngest player in Premier League history in September 2o22 when he made his debut at the age of 15 years and 181 days.

Now 18, Nwaneri is considered one of the most promising young talents in world football with his role increasing in Mikel Arteta’s side last season, particularly as they faced a number of injury issues.

Nwaneri made 37 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, contributing nine goals and two assists, and his performances have caught the eye of a number of clubs around Europe.

And doubts have emerged over his continuation at Arsenal with his deal running out in the summer of 2026 and the Gunners not yet agreeing a new contract.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are showing interest in the England Under-21 international if Arsenal fail to agree a new deal.

Romano wrote on X: “Chelsea have been showing interest in Ethan Nwaneri situation, only in case new deal won’t be sealed with Arsenal.

“Nwaneri & Arsenal, in talks over new deal while player wants game time guaranteed. Separate deal from [Noni] Madueke who agreed personal terms with Arsenal.”

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey added on the situation: “I’m told he’s got his pick of clubs around Europe when he’s out of contract next summer.

“Nwaneri will be one of the most wanted players. If he gets to next summer and he hasn’t signed his contract, he’ll literally have his pick of clubs from around the world.

“He’s loved around Europe. He’s loved in England, you know. He will have Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City — he will have them all on his doorstep.”

TalkSPORT also reported yesterday that Nwaneri is ‘reluctant to sign a new deal at Arsenal without guaranteed playing time’ in an ‘ultimatum’ to the Gunners.

In response to his demands, Caught Offside claim that Arsenal ‘have given Ethan Nwaneri reassurances about his playing time and long-term future at the club’.

It is understood that contract talks with Nwaneri had already reached an ‘advanced stage’ before the latest rumours and Caught Offside ‘have been told that Arsenal remain confident of keeping Nwaneri, even if further talks may be required to settle the situation.’

Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo Goes, and Noni Madueke have all been linked with potential moves to Arsenal and the report adds that some of the ‘unease from Nwaneri’s side has come due to Arsenal being in the market for a number of attacking midfield players this summer’.