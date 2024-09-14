Arsenal set to resume striker hunt in January with top target available

Arsenal have lined up a few priority targets as they seek to beef up their attack in the January transfer window with one of those shortlisted recently refusing a new contract.

The Gunners have contacted the entourage of Lille striker Jonathan David, who is garnering attention from a number of teams after approaching the last year of his contract.

According to Caught Offside, the North Londoners will concentrate on signing the Canadian international in January.

This summer, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta focused on other areas rather than signing a new attacker.

To add depth to the team, Arteta has signed keeper David Raya on a permanent basis, as well as Riccardo Calafiori in defence, Mikel Merino in midfield, Raheem Sterling in wide areas, and another goalkeeper in Neto with Aaron Ramsdale departing late in the window.

With the manager now relying on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to lead his attack, he has already planned a January deal for a new striker.

Arsenal face fierce competition to sign David with Premier League rivals Liverpool also keen on the Lille man and reportedly also speaking to his representatives.

Napoli and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in the Lille forward, who scored 26 goals in all competitions for the French club last season.

The hunt to sign Lille’s attacker is expected to heat up during the coming four months.

According to reports coming out of France the player does not wish to continue his contract with the French club and is keen on a January move to the Premier League.

Lille have offered two fresh contracts to David in a bid to keep the striker, but he wants to start a new chapter in his career, with Serie A also a consideration in his transfer equation.

The striker reportedly wants a 4-5 year deal with his new team, but his pay expectations remain unknown.

Arsenal are reported to also have 22-year-old Dutch striker Brian Brobbey on their list of prospective targets after failing to produce a bid for the Ajax Forward in the summer window.

Brobbey has revived his stalled career since joining Ajax from RB Leipzig in 2022. The Dutchman made a name for himself in his own country after graduating from Ajax’s development program. He rose to prominence during his first term with the Eredivisie giants before joining RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window of 2021.

However, the 22-year-old scarcely made an impression at RB Leipzig before returning to Ajax on loan in January 2022. The Dutch giants made the permanent shift in July 2022, and Brobbey has grown from strength to strength since then.

The young striker scored 34 goals in 43 games during the 2023/24 season, including 22 goals and 12 assists in the league.

