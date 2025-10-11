Reports of ‘revenge’ on Manchester United from Arsenal have been described as ‘inevitable’ by a journalist in the chase for ‘Kid Messi’ JJ Gabriel after a viral video of him displaying ‘silly talent.’

United have produced some fantastic talents in recent years. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have both become quality attackers following their time at Carrington.

More recently, Chido Obi seems to be turning himself into a threat up top, though he was poached from the Arsenal academy.

Next in line to find his way into United’s first team could be JJ Gabriel, described as ‘Kid Messi’ due to hie exceptional dribbling and skill.

So far this season, the 15-year-old forward has seven goals and one assist to his name in six under-18 Premier League games.

There have been rumours that he could make the switch to Arsenal amid his top form, and Isaan Khan has written for the Daily Mail that suggestions of ‘revenge’ from the Gunners are ‘inevitable.’

That’s given United signed both Obi and Ayden Heaven from the Emirates, prising away two talented youngsters in the process.

Arsenal are certainly reported to be ‘aware of’ Gabriel, but reports of concrete interest are ‘premature’.

Gabriel’s short-term future is committed to United until at least his 16th birthday, and the earliest he could sign his first professional contract is in the summer of 2027, before it would come into effect when he turns 17.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Bruno Fernandes responds to rumours he will leave Man Utd for Saudi Arabia next summer

👉 Ratcliffe could be ‘forced into’ Amorim sack at Man Utd with new boss to wreak ‘good havoc’

👉 Man Utd are ‘too big’ not to win the Premier League again? We’ve been saying this for 12 years…

United are said to be ‘desperate’ to keep Gabriel on their books, as they see him as a ‘future superstar’ and have reportedly offered him a box at the new Old Trafford – set to open in 2030.

This right here is an elite talent, JJ Gabriel 🔥. Hopefully we’ll have a competent manager by the term he’s ready for the first team transition pic.twitter.com/QJX3EXhU20 — Ryan (@Utd_BarryRyan) October 11, 2025

Gabriel has displayed his exceptional talent online of late. A video has gone viral on social media of him passing a tennis ball back to himself off a wall, one touch at a time, using his left and right feet equally, before simply keeping it up by doing kick-ups.

He then walked to a wall behind him, keeping the ball up still, knocked the ball against it a couple of times, before walking back to the first wall, ball still in the air, and started kicking it harder back to himself from about six feet away.

Many social media accounts were in awe of the video, with football content creator Tom Garratt labelling it ‘silly talent’ as a mark of respect for the tough feat.

READ MORE: Top Man Utd target Baleba will ‘request to leave’ Brighton in January in bombshell transfer update