Arsenal star told to ‘force a move’ away in the summer after Gunners ‘insult’

Declan Rice has been told to seek a move away from Arsenal in the summer after being “totally disrespected” by Bukayo Saka’s new deal.

The Gunners paid £105m in the summer of 2023 to bring Rice to the Emirates Stadium from West Ham in the biggest deal in the north London club’s history.

Rice has helped take Arsenal to another level in recent years, although he’s been unable to deliver a major trophy since arriving, and Gunners fans will be hoping he can help them win the Premier League title this term.

Leaders Arsenal have won just two of their last seven Premier League matches, allowing Manchester City to move within two points of them on Saturday if Pep Guardiola’s side beat Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

In a boost to morale, Arsenal confirmed this week that Saka has signed a new bumper long-term contract that sees him become the club’s top earner on wages over £300,000 a week.

And talkSPORT host Adrian Durham reckons Rice should look for a move away from Arsenal in the summer as Saka’s new deal is an “insult” to the former West Ham midfielder.

Durham said on the talkSPORT Daily podcast: “Rice gives everything every game.

“He’s always available, he covers every blade of grass, he never rolls around pretending to be injured, he’s the heartbeat he team, he’s more of a captain than [Martin] Odegaard will ever be. And yet, he’s just heard that news that Saka has become the highest paid player at the football club.

“He must be fuming. In one stroke, Declan Rice’s commitment and quality has been totally disrespected. So, I see giving Saka a fat, new contract as an insult to Declan Rice.

“Making [Saka] the highest paid player just absolutely sticks the knife in and if I was Declan Rice’s agent, I’m pinning Arteta up against the wall, asking what’s going on.

“I’m advising him to demand a new improved contract, and if Arsenal can’t deliver that, force a move out of the club in the summer and go somewhere that’s going to respect Declan Rice’s talents.

“Saka deserves it, I have no problem with Bukayo Saka at all. I’m an England fan, I love Bukayo Saka.

“I look at it and think to myself there are number of clubs across Europe who would happily take Declan Rice, they’d pay a lot of money for Declan Rice, they’d pay him a lot of money as well, he’s in a very strong position.

“If I was Declan Rice I would feel insulted that I’m not the highest paid player at the football club. I don’t think he’s that kind of guy but it’s got to niggle at him deep down.”