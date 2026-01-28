Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has identified what position the Reds must look to improve in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot’s side sit sixth in the Premier League table after 23 games, one point below Chelsea in fifth, which is expected to be enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool’s Premier League season in F365 Tables

12th in form table (1 win in last 6 games)

13th in first half table (same record as West Ham)

9th in table v top half (4 wins from 10)

17th in table when conceding first (2 points from 9)

(2 points from 9) 2 points gained from losing positions (18th)

5 wins to nil (=6th most)

It has been a disappointing campaign for Liverpool, who won the Premier League title at a canter in 2024/25, Slot’s first year in charge after replacing Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds were expected to retain their crown after what seemed like a ridiculously strong summer transfer window, in which the club spent over £400million.

Florian Wirtz joined for a club-record £100m fee from Bayer Leverkusen, before Liverpool bought Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak for an initial £125m on deadline day.

This was a significant change in style as the more luxurious Wirtz, Isak and Hugo Ekitike came in, while the energetic Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz left.

Liverpool have missed their energy in attack and in the press, but Carragher thinks the club’s most important signing at the end of the season will be in central midfield.

Jamie Carragher explains Liverpool’s Declan Rice transfer regret

Carragher didn’t identify who Liverpool should sign in the summer, but explained why the club missed out massively when Declan Rice joined Arsenal in 2023, likening the England midfielder to former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

“Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister are really good players, but it ends up with two or three players who do not have great physicality in there,” the 48-year-old told The Athletic.

“The one who stands out every time I watch him play is Declan Rice. What a player, honest to God. That’s exactly what Liverpool need. For me, he is the modern-day Roy Keane.

“I don’t think he’s a Stevie Gerrard, because Stevie was more attacking. Roy did a bit of everything; press high, get the ball off the back four, everything.

“Declan has the set pieces, too. I actually don’t think we still give him enough praise. It always feels like there’s a but with him.

“His passing is fantastic. No one can run past him. His set-piece delivery is as good as anything in European football.”

Why Arsenal’s Declan Rice is perfect for Liverpool

Carragher added that Rice would have been perfect for Jurgen Klopp in the 2023 summer window as veteran midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were set to leave, but Arsenal signed him from West Ham.

He continued: “Why Liverpool didn’t go for him…

“The summer he was available, was the summer we were going to get rid of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

“My argument at the time was you buy one player (in Rice) to replace two, because he could do both the Fabinho role and also the Henderson one, pressing high, as he shows for Arsenal.

“Oh God, I’d have loved to have got him in a Liverpool shirt.

“For me, he’s Player of the Year this year, especially if Arsenal win the league. Then he will get the real love he deserves, and hopefully he will go and have a great World Cup (with England), too.”

