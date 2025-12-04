Arsenal: Rice, Mosquera injury timelines revealed after Arteta admits ‘never good news’

Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera are likely to be out for ‘a week or two’, according to a football injury expert’s initial analysis.

The Gunners beat Brentford 2-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday night with Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka scoring the goals as Mikel Arteta’s side earned another three points.

Arsenal are now five points clear at the top of the Premier League – but it wasn’t all smiles as both Rice and Mosquera were forced off with injuries against the Bees.

Speaking about the injuries to his key duo, Arsenal boss Arteta told reporters: “Yes, obviously it’s never good news, Declan [Rice] had to come off, we don’t know, we’ll have to see tomorrow what he’s got. [Cristhian] Mosquera is the other one that is out, obviously we have big Gabi and Willy [Saliba] out as well.

“So we have to adapt, it’s been a theme this season, but when I look at the players that haven’t been playing much, for example Ben White, the performance that he had. Martin [Odegaard] has been out, and he puts 96 minutes under his belt straight away. Noni, the same, Viktor [Gyokeres] is coming and now he’s getting some minutes as well. So I’m very pleased to see that.”

Asked specifically about Rice’s fitness, Arteta added: “Talking about fans and support, I asked them to be here at 7.30, I think they were earlier. So thank you so much to all of them for being with us because we needed that energy today. He could not carry on playing, so we have to wait and see tomorrow what happens.”

On Mosquera, Arteta continued: “We have to wait and see. It’s probably the knee or ankle. We don’t know. He could not really tell us exactly how it was, but he wasn’t able to continue.”

And now football injury analyst Physio Scout on X has reviewed the footage of both injuries and come to the conclusion that neither player should be missing for a long period.

They wrote on Rice: ‘Declan Rice had to come off with what looks to be a calf injury. When palpating, he seemed to pinpoint the soleus/peroneals. Soleus strains/tightness are they common as they are the primary calf muscle used for endurance.

‘Most calf issues tend to be minor, and do facilitate a quick recovery. I’d say he wouldn’t miss more than a week or two based off initial analysis. Awaiting Arteta’s comments.’

On Mosquera, Physio Scout added: ‘Just on Cristhian Mosquera, it doesn’t look like a major injury. Looks more muscular, and a discomfort/tightness if anything. Quad/groin region are particularly susceptible in that lengthened position. Hamstring too.

‘Doesn’t really matter exactly which muscle, as it does look more minor. Likely chance Arteta will say Mosquera would have ‘felt something’. Good chance he’ll be back within a week or two.’